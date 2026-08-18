A "2 Broke Girls" Reunion: Beth Behrs to Guest Star in Season 3 of ABC's "Shifting Gears"
Behrs previously starred alongside Kat Dennings in "2 Broke Girls"
The upcoming season of ABC's Shifting Gears will see a 2 Broke Girls reunion with the addition of Beth Behrs to the cast.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that Beth Behrs has joined Season 3 of Shifting Gears in a guest starring role as Dr. Johnson, a beautiful emergency room doctor who treats Riley (Kat Dennings) for a back injury.
- This serves as a reunion between Behrs and Dennings, who served as the leads of the popular CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls.
- Behrs was most recently seen starring as Gemma in the CBS hit comedy The Neighborhood, which concluded its 8-season run in May.
- Prior episodes of Shifting Gears have seen Tim Allen's former co-stars from Home Improvement make guest appearances.
- Shifting Gears follows Matt (Tim Allen), the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When his estranged daughter, Riley, and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins.
- The cast also includes Seann William Scott as Gabriel, Daryl Chill Mitchell as Stitch, Maxwell Simkins as Carter, and Barrett Margolis as Georgia.
- Season 3 of Shifting Gears will premiere on ABC in 2027.
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