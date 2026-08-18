A "2 Broke Girls" Reunion: Beth Behrs to Guest Star in Season 3 of ABC's "Shifting Gears"

The upcoming season of ABC's Shifting Gears will see a 2 Broke Girls reunion with the addition of Beth Behrs to the cast.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Beth Behrs has joined Season 3 of Shifting Gears in a guest starring role as Dr. Johnson, a beautiful emergency room doctor who treats Riley (Kat Dennings) for a back injury.

This serves as a reunion between Behrs and Dennings, who served as the leads of the popular CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls.

Behrs was most recently seen starring as Gemma in the CBS hit comedy The Neighborhood, which concluded its 8-season run in May.

Prior episodes of Shifting Gears have seen Tim Allen's former co-stars from Home Improvement make guest appearances.

Shifting Gears follows Matt (Tim Allen), the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When his estranged daughter, Riley, and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins.

The cast also includes Seann William Scott as Gabriel, Daryl Chill Mitchell as Stitch, Maxwell Simkins as Carter, and Barrett Margolis as Georgia.

Season 3 of Shifting Gears will premiere on ABC in 2027.

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