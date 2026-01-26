Chris Spencer's New Stand-Up Special "G.O.A.T. Adjacent" Comes to Hulu in February

From marriage to race, Spencer brings laughs from the heart in his new stand up special.
A new stand-up comedy special is joining the Hularious line up of specials next month – Chris Spencer's G.O.A.T. Adjacent.

What's Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Chris Spencer's new comedy special, G.O.A.T. Adjacent, is set to premiere on Hulu on Wednesday, February 4.
  • The special sees Spencer touch on everything from marriage and family to aging, race, and his Jamaican roots.
  • G.O.A.T. Adjacent was taped at the Cicada in Downtown Los Angeles with Michael Mihail directing, and is presented by Kevin Hart's Hartbeat production company.
  • Hartbeat brought Hulu the exclusive license on the special, in a deal spearheaded by their President & Chief Distribution Officer, Jeff Clanagan, as well as their VP Comedy, Eric Weil.
  • The deal marks a continuation of Hartbeat’s partnership with Hulu after debuting their stand-up series LOL Live with the streamer.
  • Spencer is a NAACP Image Award-winner for co-creating Real Husbands of Hollywood and a Peabody winner for producing the docuseries We Need to Talk About Cosby.

