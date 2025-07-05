New Faces Add to the Drama as Hulu Sets Premiere Date for Season 3 of “Reasonable Doubt”
The third season of the Onyx Collective drama series is coming to Hulu this September.
Onyx Collective has set a premiere date for the third season of their popular Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports on the revealing of the premiere date for the third season of Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt – which is set for September 18th, 2025.
- With the reveal, they also shared three first-look photos from the new season, including one of new series regular Joseph Sikora, who will be playing Bill Sterling.
- Bill is Jax’s (Emayatzy Corinealdi) coworker at her firm, Binder, Hurwitz & Stewart. He started his law career later in life after serving in the Coast Guard for ten years. As he looks toward making partner, his proximity to Jax becomes imperative to his success.
- Also new this season is Kyle Bary in the recurring role of Ozzie, a household name since his childhood when he starred in a long-running sitcom, who is now up for a franchise role. He comes to Jax with a dilemma that quickly becomes messy.
- Reasonable Doubt centers on Los Angeles-based high-powered criminal defense attorney Jacqueline “Jax" Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) as she deals with past traumas, a struggling marriage, motherhood and a murder case while trying to keep her life together.
- The returning series regular cast also includes McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, and Angela Grovey. Morris Chestnut will come back as Corey Cash, alongside Rumer Willis, Brandee Evans, Richard Brooks, April Parker Jones, Keith Arthur Bolden and Arkeisha “Kash Doll" Knight.
- Reasonable Doubt was created, written, and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed.
- The show’s creator and music supervisor (Tom Vale) recently sat down to tease season 3 and talk about the show’s music in a panel at the ATX TV Festival.
