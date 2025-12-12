Lights, Camera, Poultry! Taika Waititi to Direct Adaptation of "Barn 8" for Searchlight Pictures
The satirical novel was first published in 2020.
Acclaimed director Taika Waititi has been tapped to direct an adaptation of Deb Olin Unferth's satirical novel Barn 8.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that Taika Waititi will be directing an adaptation of Deb Olin Unferth's novel Barn 8 for Searchlight Pictures.
- The film's script will be written by Jessica Gao, the co-creator of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
- The novel revolves around a caper: two US auditors of chicken eggs plot to heist a million chickens from a factory farm, leading a team of activists in a chaotic rescue mission.
- Gotham Group’s Eric Robinson and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein , who recently produced Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, will produce the film with Waititi Pictures’ Waititi, Ishi Metkar and Michelle Chan.
- Waititi is currently developing numerous projects across Disney-owned studios, like the Hulu comedy series Last Look and Very Young Frankenstein, based on Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein.
- His prior Disney film credits include Thor: Ragnarok, Thor: Love and Thunder, Jojo Rabbit, and Next Goal Wins; he is also writing and directing an upcoming Star Wars film.
- This holiday season, Waititi directed A Disney Holiday Short: Best Christmas Ever, which has hit 34 million YouTube views.
