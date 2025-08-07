Disney and Lucasfilm End Legal Battle with Gina Carano

After a year-long legal battle, Disney and Lucasfilm have settled with former MMA fighter-turned-actress Gina Carano after she claimed she was wrongfully terminated from The Mandalorian.

Details surrounding the settlement have not been disclosed, but Carano was seeking both monetary damages as well as her role as Cara Dune to return.

Based on a statement from Lucasfilm, it sounds like Carano’s Star Wars

What They’re Saying:

“With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future. We have reached an agreement with Gina Carano to resolve the issues in her pending lawsuit against the companies. Ms. Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect."

