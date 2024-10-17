Judge Denies Disney’s Request to Delay Gina Carano Wrongful Termination Case

Carano played Cara Dune in the first two season's of "The Mandalorian."

The actress, who played a Rebel shock trooper in the hit Disney+ series, was let go after her controversial X (then Twitter) posts went viral.

This week, a federal judge denied Disney’s request for a stay of proceedings and interlocutory appeal for the case.

Back in July, Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett rejected the media giant's request to dismiss Carano's case, which claims her termination from The Mandalorian was due to discrimination against her personal political views. Carano played Cara Dune in the hit Star Wars series' first and second seasons.

was due to discrimination against her personal political views. Carano played Cara Dune in the hit series’ first and second seasons. In regards to Disney’s latest attempt for an appeal, Judge Garnett stated “Defendants do not, however, explain how a Ninth Circuit opinion affirming the Court’s Order would alleviate the burden of responding to the discovery Plaintiff has propounded to date, nor is it apparent to the Court how such a decision could provide such relief. In any event, arguments regarding discovery—which, the Court notes, were not at issue in the Order—do not appear to have any bearing on the termination of the litigation and do not persuade the Court that certification is appropriate here.”

With Judge Garnett allowing discovery to move forward in the case, Carano and her lawyers will get information on what went on behind the scenes when the actress was let go three years ago when her inflammatory social media posts went viral.

It is unclear, if she is successful in her lawsuit, if the actress will get her Mandalorian role back, but she is seeking a variety of unspecified damages.

role back, but she is seeking a variety of unspecified damages. The actress shared on social media “I am obviously very pleased with the opportunity to keep moving forward with the judicial process and into discovery. While I wish this was not necessary as it is not my desire to be in this battle in court. I will not shrink away from it because it is hard or uncomfortable.”

Carano filed the lawsuit back in February.

In Disney’s initial dismissal motion, the company insisted the actress was let go after she chose “to publicly trivialize the Holocaust by comparing criticism of political conservatives to the annihilation of millions of Jewish people — notably, not ‘thousands’ — was the final straw for Disney.”

However, Carano’s lawyer claims that the media giant doesn’t hold their male actors to the same standard.

