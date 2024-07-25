Disney Loses Bid To Have Gina Carano Lawsuit Dismissed

Disney has failed to get Gina Carano’s lawsuit against them dismissed.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that the discrimination lawsuit former Mandalorian actress Gina Carano filed against Disney is still going forward.
- Disney tried to have the lawsuit dismissed, but the motion failed.
- California-based Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett states that the “defendants have not identified any evidence…to substantiate a claim that they employ public-facing actors for the purpose of promoting the ‘values of respect’.”
- With this ruling, this suit is heading towards trial.
- The trial’s origins are over Carano’s firing from the Disney+ series after her frequent anti semitic remarks online.
