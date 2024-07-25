Disney Loses Bid To Have Gina Carano Lawsuit Dismissed

Disney has failed to get Gina Carano’s lawsuit against them dismissed.

Deadline reports Mandalorian actress Gina Carano filed against Disney is still going forward.

actress Gina Carano filed against Disney is still going forward. Disney tried to have the lawsuit dismissed, but the motion failed.

California-based Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett states that the “defendants have not identified any evidence…to substantiate a claim that they employ public-facing actors for the purpose of promoting the ‘values of respect’.”

With this ruling, this suit is heading towards trial.

The trial’s origins are over Carano’s firing from the Disney+

