New Details Revealed for Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s Return to Corkscrew Hill at IAAPA Expo 2026
The fan-favorite attraction returns in 2027 with a new motion theater experience, taking guests on a magical adventure through the Irish countryside.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg is bringing back a fan-favorite attraction in 2027, with Return to Corkscrew Hill offering an all-new adventure inspired by the park's classic motion simulator experience.
What's Happening:
- Set to open in 2027, Return to Corkscrew Hill will be a first-of-its-kind motion theater attraction in North America, combining immersive storytelling with innovative ride technology.
- Located in the park's Killarney village, the new experience continues the story of the original Corkscrew Hill, which operated from 2001 to 2009.
- The adventure begins with a seemingly ordinary tour of an old Irish castle, which quickly takes a magical turn when guests find themselves caught in a witch's trap.
- Shrunk to the size of the mythical "wee people," guests will race across the Irish countryside, soar through the mysterious Dark Forest, encounter legendary creatures, and reunite with familiar friends and enemies.
- The attraction promises magical surprises, action-packed sequences, and new technology designed to bring the beloved story to life for a new generation of guests.
- The original attraction's building previously housed Europe in the Air from 2010 to 2016 and Battle for Eire from 2018 to 2021.
- More details on Return to Corkscrew Hill were shared during United Parks Creative's panel at the 2026 IAAPA Expo, which you can see for yourself in the video below.
More Reveals from IAAPA Expo:
- Theme parks and manufacturers from across the globe have revealed new trains and details on upcoming coasters during the annual IAAPA Expo, including:
- Simbi Rush at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
- SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep at SeaWorld Orlando
- Miner's Mountain Express at Silver Dollar City
- AERO Test Lab at Kennedy Space Center
- Thrill Glider at Six Flags Magic Mountain
- Forbidden Lair at Lost Island Theme Park
- New Mini Dark Ride at Doha Quest from Sally Dark Rides
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