SeaWorld Orlando Reveals More Details on SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep at the IAAPA Expo
Unfortunately, we still don't have an opening date for the new dark ride.
More details have been shared for the oft-delayed new dark ride coming to SeaWorld Orlando, SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep.
What's Happening:
- Originally set to open in 2026, SeaWorld Orlando's new dark ride, SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep, no longer has an opening timeframe – but we do have more details on the upcoming attraction, as shared at the IAAPA Expo.
- SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep takes families on an awe-inspiring voyage into the ocean’s most extraordinary realms. Step aboard a state-of-the-art submersible and discover dazzling ecosystems, legendary sea life, and breathtaking stories of resilience and wonder.
- This new attraction will further expand S.E.A. Collective (Science. Exploration. Adventure.), a daring crew of young scientists and explorers.
- Last year at IAAPA, the attraction's impressive ride vehicle was showcased, and this year, United Parks Creative shared a few new details on what guests can expect when the attraction finally opens.
- Throughout the experience, guests will come across stunning environments and vistas, like a manta ray swimming overhead.
- But like any great dark ride, something inevitably goes wrong! A mysterious energy surge knocks us off course and we have to find a way home.
- Learn more about SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep in the video below.
More Reveals from IAAPA Expo:
- Theme parks and manufacturers from across the globe have revealed new trains and details on upcoming coasters during the annual IAAPA Expo, including:
- Simbi Rush at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
- Miner's Mountain Express at Silver Dollar City
- AERO Test Lab at Kennedy Space Center
- Thrill Glider at Six Flags Magic Mountain
- Forbidden Lair at Lost Island Theme Park
- New Mini Dark Ride at Doha Quest from Sally Dark Rides
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