Mummy Pig’s New Baby Will Meet Guests at Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida This Summer
Families visiting the park this summer can meet the baby piggy in person, just steps from LEGOLAND Florida Resort.
Peppa Pig fans will know that Mummy Pig will soon be having a baby girl, and Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida is set to capitalize on this with a new meet and greet this summer.
What’s Happening:
- Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, Peppa and George are celebrating the gender reveal of baby number three – marking the occasion with a picture-perfect moment surrounded by a beautiful display of pink balloons.
- Starting this summer, visitors to Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida, Peppa Pig Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth and Peppa Pig World of Play locations in Michigan, Chicago and Dallas will be able to meet the newest addition to the family.
- This news appropriately comes just in time for Mother’s Day, alongside the news that Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida will introduce designated “parent-to-be" parking spots starting in June, making visits easier and more accessible for expectant families.
- Merlin Entertainments is continuing to expand the Peppa Pig brand worldwide, with the most recent experience opening inside LEGOLAND New York last month.
More Central Florida Theme Park News:
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Welcomes an Anteater, Capybaras and More Ahead of Wild Oasis Opening
- Photos / Video: SeaWorld Orlando Showcases Their New Flying Theater Attraction, Expedition Odyssey
- Photos / Video: LEGOLAND Florida Encourages Kids and Families to Play with the New LEGO Festival Event
- Photos: SEA LIFE Florida Nears Completion While The BIG Shop Gets an Expansion at LEGOLAND Florida
- Universal Epic Universe Unveils Park Hours for Opening Weeks
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com