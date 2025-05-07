Mummy Pig’s New Baby Will Meet Guests at Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida This Summer

Families visiting the park this summer can meet the baby piggy in person, just steps from LEGOLAND Florida Resort.

Peppa Pig fans will know that Mummy Pig will soon be having a baby girl, and Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida is set to capitalize on this with a new meet and greet this summer.

What’s Happening:

Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, Peppa and George are celebrating the gender reveal of baby number three – marking the occasion with a picture-perfect moment surrounded by a beautiful display of pink balloons.

Starting this summer, visitors to Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida, Peppa Pig Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth

This news appropriately comes just in time for Mother’s Day, alongside the news that Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida will introduce designated “parent-to-be" parking spots starting in June, making visits easier and more accessible for expectant families.

Merlin Entertainments is continuing to expand the Peppa Pig brand worldwide, with the most recent experience opening inside LEGOLAND New York last month.

