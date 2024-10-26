Grand Opening Date Announced for Peppa Pig Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth

This will be the second Peppa Pig Theme Park in the U.S.

Merlin Entertainments has announced that the second U.S. Peppa Pig Theme Park location will be opening on March 1st, 2025 in North Richland Hills, Texas.

What’s Happening:

First announced

This location follows the original next to LEGOLAND Florida and the second park next to LEGOLAND Germany

This will be the first completely standalone Peppa Pig Theme Park, breaking into the Texas theme park scene as Universal also prepares to open their Universal Kids Resort

Designed to be the ultimate experience for little ones, the new theme park combines interactive rides and themed playgrounds with character shows and an indoor cinema for climate-controlled entertainment.

Every corner of the charming new park is crafted with preschoolers in mind, from their first roller coaster rides and fairground games with the whole family, to a pedal path adventure built just for kids, and a colorful splash pad that celebrates “muddy puddles” jumping fun!

The attractions at this location will be similar to those found in the Floridian location, with favorites such as Daddy Pig's Roller Coaster and Grampy Rabbit's Dinosaur Adventure. You can check out the full lineup here

Presale tickets will be available from November 12th-18th for those signed up for the Peppa Pig Theme Park newsletter

General admission tickets will be available for purchase starting November 19th, 2024.

Guests can also purchase an Annual Pass for $99.99, which includes access to the park beginning March 1st. As a bonus, passholders will also have access to the nearby Peppa Pig World of Play

Additional packages and offers will also be available at the park’s website