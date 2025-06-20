Universal Studios Japan Announces Opening Date for Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast with Exclusive Content and Enhanced Gameplay
The second iteration of the attraction is said to be an improvement on the original, but we’ll find out for sure when it opens on July 11th.
Universal Studios Japan has set the opening date for their latest attraction, Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast.
What’s Happening:
- Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast blends immersive sets, interactive game-based technology, custom animation and an original storyline to create a one-of-a-kind blaster attraction where guests can put their villainous skills to the ultimate test.
- The attraction first debuted at Universal Orlando in 2023, and will now be opening at Universal Studios Japan on July 11th, 2025.
- Japan’s version of the attraction will feature new, exclusive content and enhanced gameplay.
- The attraction will join Despicable Me Minion Mayhem and Freeze Ray Sliders in the Minion Park area – serving as a replacement for Backdraft, which closed in 2020.
- The expansion will also include a new snack stand and retail location, Evil Eats and Evil Stuff, as well as special meet and greets with Minions in their villain cosplays.
- You can also download the Villain-Con app to enjoy enhanced gameplay at Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction and throughout Minion Park. This allows you to sync your blaster with your mobile phone to choose your own villain avatar, track your score, upgrade your blaster, and more.
The Minion Blast Dilemma:
- Universal fans quite often dog on Minion Blast, but I’m quite the fan of the attraction. I think it serves a very useful role as a quick and easy attraction for guests to get on, and a great way to get out of the heat.
- The notion of a shooting ride on a moving walkway is a unique one, and the interactivity with the hand-held blasters works really well.
- While I personally have yet to visit Universal Studios Japan, I have heard horror stories about overcrowding in the park, so this seems like a great addition to help with the park’s capacity. I think we’ll see its popularity skyrocket in Japan.
