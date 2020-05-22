Disney Parks Recipes – Tonga Toast

Disney+ recently introduced the new cooking challenge show Be Our Chef. This new series invites families from diverse backgrounds to compete in a friendly competition to create the next great Disney Parks dish.

With Be Our Chef in mind, we’ve decided to revisit some old Disney Parks favorites, and follow Disney’s recipes to recreate those dishes at home.

Tonga Toast

Everyone has a favorite snack to get every time they visit a Disney Park, but most know it’s actually the Disney resort hotels where you get the really good stuff. At Walt Disney World, guests of Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort can get the delicious fan-favorite known as Tonga Toast. The sweet breakfast treat has been on the menu since 1971.

What you’ll need:

Sugar-Cinnamon

3/4 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

Batter

4 large eggs

1 1/3 cup whole milk

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

Tonga Toast

1 quart canola oil, for frying

1 loaf sourdough bread (uncut, 12 inches long)

2 large bananas, peeled

We had to improvise a bit with this one for a couple of reasons. The first being that this recipe creates four slices of Tonga Toast, and that’s more than you need for just two people. So we only made two slices. The second adjustment was due to the shape of the sourdough bread we were able to get. The round loaf made things a bit tricky, but we were able to simply slice off the sides and make it work. I promise, everything still turned out great!

Directions:

1) Mix ¾ cup sugar and 2 teaspoons cinnamon in medium bowl (large enough to roll toast) with a fork until thoroughly blended. Set aside.

2) Whip eggs in medium bowl (large enough to dip toast) until well beaten.

3) Add milk, cinnamon, and sugar. Mix well and set aside.

4) Using caution, preheat oil to 350°F in a large pot or a deep fryer.

5) Slice the bread into three-inch-thick slices. Again, the bread we had made the exact measurements a bit tricky so we did the best we could.

6) Cut each banana in half crosswise, then each piece lengthwise.

7) Place a bread slice flat on the counter and tear out just enough from the middle (do not tear all the way through) to stuff half a banana into; repeat with each bread slice. Given the adjustments we had to make with the bread, we simply put as much banana as we could fit.

8) Dip stuffed bread into batter, covering both sides, allowing excess batter to drip off bread and place carefully into hot oil.

9) Cook 4-5 minutes until golden brown. If needed, turn toast over after 2 minutes and cook for another 2 minutes on other side. Remove and drain excess oil.

10) Roll toast in cinnamon-sugar. Repeat for each piece of toast.

Despite having to make some small changes, our Tonga Toast still turned out delicious. Serve it with some maple syrup and maybe some fruit of your choosing and enjoy your Polynesian-themed breakfast.

Disney also shared a video of their recipe, which you can see below:

Want to make more of your favorite Disney Parks recipes? Check back every Friday when new episodes of Be Our Chef hit Disney+ as we provide some more great Disney treats for you to make at home.

