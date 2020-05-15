Disney Parks Recipes – Strawberry Macadamia French Toast Bake

Disney+ recently introduced the new cooking challenge show Be Our Chef. This new series invites families from diverse backgrounds to compete in a friendly competition to create the next great Disney Parks dish.

With Be Our Chef in mind, we’ve decided to revisit some old Disney Parks favorites, and follow Disney’s recipes to recreate those dishes at home.

Strawberry Macadamia French Toast Bake

Like the Chorizo Breakfast Casserole we did a while back, this recipe is not actually one from a Disney Park. It is however a fun, delicious recipe inspired by Disney’s Aulani Resort that a lot of people will enjoy. If you like a good, sweet breakfast, you’re going to love this one.

What you’ll need:

3 cups cubed French bread

3/4 cups fresh strawberries sliced

1/2 cup macadamia nuts, chopped

3/4 cups heavy whipping cream

4 large eggs

1/4 cup light brown sugar, packed

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1/2 cup pure maple syrup

1/2 cup toasted sweetened coconut shavings

The powdered sugar, maple syrup and sweetened coconut shavings are all just toppers and are completely optional. The recipe itself is plenty sweet and personally I just dusted it with a little of the powdered sugar.

Directions:

1) Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. and lightly spray baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.

2) Place cubed bread, strawberries and macadamia nuts into baking dish.

3) Place cream, eggs, brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, and salt into a large bowl, whisk to combine.

4) Pour evenly over bread mixture.

5) Bake for 35-40 minutes or until set.

6) Remove and let cool for 10 minutes before cutting into squares, or slices or whatever works for you.

7) Add any of those toppings you prefer (powdered sugar, maple syrup and/or sweetened coconut shavings).

This Strawberry Macadamia French Toast Bake is the perfect breakfast for special occasions or just to enjoy with your family. Disney also shared a video for the recipe. Check it out below:

