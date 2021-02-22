Your Spirits Will Soar with the New Disney Skyliner Dooney & Bourke Collection!

Dooney & Bourke and Disney are quite the pairing and this week, they’ve debuted a new Disney Skyliner collection on shopDisney that has our spirits soaring!

Walt Disney World’s unique transportation offering is a favorite of many guests as it provides amazing views of the Resort from its sleek and stylish gondolas. Adding to the magic is the wraparound designs showing beloved character groupings along for the ride, this collection captures all of that magic in one charming print.

Dooney & Bourke Skyliner Collection

“You'll be riding high everywhere you go with this Dooney & Bourke collection featuring a whole host of Disney and Pixar characters in the Disney Skyliner's colorful gondolas. The allover design will give your day a lift as you look forward to your next journey aboard Walt Disney World's aerial transportation system.”

This is their second Disney Skyliner design to debut in a year. While the original look is sold out on shopDisney, fans can still add the item to their wish list.

