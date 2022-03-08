Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for March 8th

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

Aurora Disney Designer Collection Doll Now Available on shopDisney

Aurora is the sixth doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Victoria Hamilton. Her design captures Aurora’s inspirational nature and her genuine beauty while embracing signature elements such as the blue and pink color of her dress that the fairies argued over!

LEGO Star Wars Dark Trooper Attack and Ultimate Collector Series AT-AT

No matter your age or the era of Star Wars you love, if you’re a fan of LEGO, you’re going to enjoy building each and every one of their impressive themed sets. Today, two collectibles inspired by The Empire Strikes Back and The Mandalorian have arrived on shopDisney.

“Turning Red” Products and More New Merchandise Comes to World of Disney in Downtown Disney

With Disney-Pixar’s Turning Red coming to Disney+ this week, we spotted some merchandise for the upcoming film at Disneyland Resort’s World of Disney at the Downtown Disney District.

The Latest Disneyland Paris Attraction Key Celebrating Orbitron Will Be Released on Friday, March 11th, 2022

Take off to the constellations! The latest Disneyland Paris attraction key celebrating Orbitron will be released on Friday, March 11th, 2022.

Disneyland Backlot Premiere Shop Becomes Avengers Super Store with Mobile Checkout

The Disneyland Backlot Premiere Shop, which popped up in Stage 17 at Disney California Adventure, which opened during the pandemic when the theme parks were still closed, underwent a recent name change. The shop switched to a Marvel-specific store ahead of the launch of Avengers Campus and is now branded the Avengers Super Store.

“The Mandalorian” Character Pack and More DLC Revealed for “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga”

At launch, The Mandalorian Season 1 and the Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Packs will be available for purchasers of the Character Collection or via standalone purchase.

Scentsy Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Cinderella Castle and Fragrance Pre-Order Begins March 8th

Scentsy, the official fragrance products of the Walt Disney World Resort, is joining the Happiest Celebration on Earth with the upcoming release of a Cinderella Castle 50th Anniversary wax warmer and “EARidescent” fragrance.

Avengers 2022 Marvel Legends Hawkeye Kate Bishop 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

