“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for May 17th

Barely Necessities Episode 77 – May 17th, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Today we start with WDW 50 Mickey and Minnie Arribas figures, shopDisney’s Graduation Gift Guide, a new Pandora – The World of Avatar collection, the return of Disney Happy Meal toys to McDonalds, followed by the latest Hocus Pocus game from Funko. For Marvel we have new Ms. Marvel apparel and accessories as well as some heroic mugs from Corkcicle that feature Marvel and Star Wars characters. Speaking of Star Wars, we check out the Star Wars Celebration exclusive merchandise and revisit the updated Kyber Crystal Collection from RockLove that debuts next week!

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Arribas Celebrates Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary with Limited Edition Mickey and Minnie Figures

These stunning figurines showcase the iconic mouse duo in their celebratory WDW 50th iridescent outfits. Of course this time their iridescence comes from dozens of miniature crystals perfectly placed all over the figurines!

shopDisney 2022 Graduation Gift Guide

Another school year is almost complete and that means it’s time to share accolades with the newest graduates. Celebrate all they’ve accomplished by treating them to some Disney themed gifts! And should you need some inspiration for your graduate, shopDisney has plenty of ideas.

Pandora – The World of Avatar Apparel Collection

A fan favorite destination at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is Pandora – The World of Avatar. The beautiful land has lush, bioluminescent plants, floating mountains, exotic cuisine and merchandise of course! A new collection of apparel and accessories has arrived on shopDisney that highlights all of the amazing elements of the land and even its native people, the Na’vi.

"Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway" Happy Meal Toys Return to McDonald's

The Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway McDonald’s Happy Meal toys are back! The collection was first released in November 2021 and features Mickey, Minnie, and their pals enjoying a variety of Walt Disney World attractions, with two of the figures specifically from Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

Funko Games Announces New "Hocus Pocus" Card Game – Disney Hocus Pocus Tricks and Wits Card Game

Funko Games just announced the new Disney Hocus Pocus Card Game in honor of Halfway to Halloween. The Sanderson Sisters are back and players must work together to get the spellbook in this fun new card game.

Gear Up for Adventure with "Ms. Marvel" Apparel and Accessories on shopDisney

Heroes young and old(er) can embrace their inner strength with Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. In just a few weeks, audiences around the world will discover her origin story when Ms. Marvel arrives on Disney+. In the meantime, shopDisney has introduced some new merchandise inspired by the teenage superhero.

Power Up Your Day with Star Wars and Marvel Themed Drinkware by Corkcicle

Corkcicle has tapped the galaxy far far away as well as the pages of Marvel comics for a series of awesome designs for your cupboard, table and even car. That’s because these trendy tumblers are perfect for use at home and on the go.

Star Wars Celebration 2022 Merchandise Preview

We’re just days away from the return of Star Wars Celebration and this year is promising to be full of excitement! In anticipation of the fan favorite event that focuses on all things Star Wars, StarWars.com is giving fans a sneak peek at the exclusive merchandise offerings available to attendees.

RockLove Revels Four Kyber Crystal Jedi Necklaces Debuting at Star Wars Celebration

As previously announced, RockLove is expanding their Star Wars Kyber Crystal Collection with a second wave of hilts inspired by the galaxy’s greatest Jedi and Sith. The second wave of the collection will debut in honor of Star Wars Celebration with four of the designs that feature characters from the Prequel Trilogy era.

Add to Your Shopping List

shopDisney Unveils 2022 Pride Collection Featuring Disney, Marvel and More

We’re rolling right through the year and June is nearly upon us! In addition to the start of summer, a break from school and vacation season, June also marks Pride Month. In anticipation of the 30 days of celebration, shopDisney has unveiled their colorful collection of apparel and accessories featuring Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars characters.

"Ms. Marvel" Special Edition Doll Arrives on shopDisney

Kamala Khan who’s also known under her hero moniker, Ms. Marvel is the latest young hero to be featured in the series of dolls and will be a big hit with kids and collectors alike.

We’re Not Talking About the "Encanto" Bruno-Inspired Smartphone Case from Otterbox!

The topic of “Bruno” might be taboo, but you don’t have to say a word to showcase the mysterious Madrigal son/brother/uncle on a phone case! Otterbox is giving Encanto fans a chance to showcase their love of the musical with a protective holder for select iPhone and Samsung devices.

Givenchy and Disney Team Up to Launch “The Wonder Gallery” Collection

The House of Givenchy has just announced their collaboration with Disney on a limited-edition capsule collection of luxury ready-to-wear designed by Creative Director Matthew M. Williams. This series features animated characters like Oswald and Bambi.

New Star Wars Republic Trooper Figure Now Available on shopDisney

With Star Wars fans preparing to head back to a galaxy far, far away on Disney+ later this month, Hasbro is giving collectors something to get excited about with the Republic Trooper that has never before been offered as a figure.

D23 Celebrates 35th Anniversary of Star Tours and 45th Anniversary of “A New Hope” with Commemorative Pins

35 years and he’s still getting used to his programming. D23 has revealed a couple of commemorative pins celebrating the 35th anniversary of Star Tours, as well as one celebrating the 45th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope.

