Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for June 1st

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there's just too much. Don't worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today.

Dumbo the Flying Elephant Disney Parks Wishables Soar Over to shopDisney

It’s the first Wednesday of the month and that means it’s Wishables Wednesday! This charming series of Disney Parks Wishables features Dumboand includes one standalone character as well as one mystery chase variant in addition to the standard mystery plush.

shopDisney Exclusive Starbucks Castle Tumbler Joins Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Luxe Logo Collection

Your morning commute (or lazy weekend) just got off to a better start thanks to Starbucks and Walt Disney World! A new sleek tumbler celebrating WDW’s 50th anniversary has made its way to shopDisney and is as enchanting as you’d imagine.

shopDisney Opens Pre-Orders on New "Star Wars: A New Hope" Collectibles

Star Wars fans have had quite a week (well month really) as there have been dozens of new products, news reveals and incredible experiences designed just for them. Now shopDisney is delivering new collectibles inspired by the original concept art for Star Wars: A New Hope —which by the way is celebrating its 45th anniversary!

Florida Favorite Orange Bird Joins Disney’s Vault Collection

Our favorite Florida avian is back on shopDisney with a new apparel collection that’s as charming as he is! We’re talking about Orange Bird of course and the delightful series of fashions and accessories that feature his smiling face.

Vintage Style Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Dress is A Charming Nod to the Most Magical Place on Earth

Looking for a fun way to express your love of Walt Disney World? Why not model the magic with a fantastic new dress from the Disney Dress Shop Collection? Whether you’re dressing up or showing off your vintage flair, this mid-century silhouette is the perfect nod to 50 years of incredible vacations and gives you the chance to celebrate Disney all at the same time.

Alice in Wonderland Collectible Key Series Coming Soon to shopDisney

A new assortment of Blind Pack Collectible Keys is coming to shopDisney that will take you on a trip down the rabbit hole! Fans of Disney animated classics will love adding Alice in Wonderland characters to their collection with the blind pack keys that feature five known designs and one mystery key.

Photos: Walt Disney World Store Opens Along Orlando's International Drive – LaughingPlace.com

Today at the Hollywood Plaza on Orlando’s International Drive, Walt Disney World opened up a brand-new store with merchandise, ticket sales, and, for the first time ever, an interactive Disney Vacation Club Virtual Discovery Station.

New Exhibit Features Disneyland Paris

Check out the incredible costumes designed for iconic Disneyland Paris shows and parades such as the all-new Dream… And Shine Brighter! 30thanniversary daytime show, Mickey's Dazzling Christmas Parade, Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands, Mickey's Halloween Celebration and even the not-to-be-missed Disney Stars on Parade!

Starbucks “Been There” Star Wars Mugs Spotted at the Disneyland Resort

While we can’t yet travel to other planets, Star Wars fans can imagine they’ve been all over the galaxy with Starbucks’ cleverly themed “Been There” mugs. Three designs that arrived on shopDisney for Star Wars Day (May the 4th) have now made their way to the Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney District.

Many of the new Star Wars Collectibles are now available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth and other major retailers.

Hasbro Showcases New "LOLA" Droid Products During Star Wars Celebration 2022

Fans attending Star Wars Celebration were treated to a first glimpse of some new Hasbro products featuring what is sure to be a fan-favorite droid from the Disney+ original series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Wandering Jedi), Dark Trooper and More Star Wars Figures Join Hasbro's Vintage Collection

Among the reveals were figures in the Vintage and Retro Collections (3.75-inches tall) inspired by new Star Wars stories like Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Mandalorian as well as a nod to the Original Trilogy

"Obi-Wan Kenobi," "The Mandalorian" and Clone Wars Era Figures Revealed for Star Wars The Black Series

It was a busy day for the folks at Hasbro as the toy maker showcased an exciting lineup of action figures in their Black Series Collection including three Inquisitor figures, a Stormtrooper helmet and more.

Hasbro Unveils Grand Moff Tarkin, Chewbacca and More Characters Joining Black Series Archive Line

Today the company showcased their new releases of fan favorite collectibles inspired by the films A New Hope, Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

501st Approved Helmets and Uniforms From Denuo Novo

Tricia talks with Mark from Denuo Novo at Star Wars Celebration 2022 about the company’s amazingly detailed helmet accessories and even some impressive, most impressive costumes to help fans level up their Star Wars cosplay.

At long last the Walt Disney World Coach Headband has arrived on shopDisney…but that’s not all, a new style themed to Hong Kong Disneyland also popped up. Both accessories are available and will be the perfect addition to your collection of Disney Ear Headbands!

Mickey Mouse Leather Ear Headband for Adults by COACH – Walt Disney World

Mickey Mouse and Friends Leather Ear Headband for Adults by COACH – Hong Kong Disneyland



