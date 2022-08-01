Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for August 1st

shopDisneyRevive Your Halloween Collection with Decor and Accessories Inspired by “The Skeleton Dance” shopDisney’s Halloween Shop is starting to open its doors and while we’ve already been delighted with a casket worth of Haunted Mansion merchandise, this week they’re focusing on the “The Skeleton Dance.” Star Wars x Royal Selangor Introduces Four New Pewter and Gold Gilt Figurines on shopDisney Star Wars fans will never say no to amazing merchandise and shopDisney has plenty of awesome collectibles and display pieces to add to their ever growing collection. This week the online retailer has unveiled new figurines from Royal Selangor that feature Darth Vader, The Mandalorian and more Jack and Sally nuiMOs Return to shopDisney Along with Fun Fall Fashions Last year the Disney nuiMOs family welcomed Jack Skellington and Sally and the couple proved to be popular! Following the initial sellout, The Nightmare Before Christmas duo is back on shopDisney along with new fashions that are perfect for the Fall. 2022 Disney Sketchbook Ornaments on shopDisney Another wave of adorable Ornaments have landed on shopDisney, leaving guests with no shortage of options for their holiday decor. Some of the standout selections include Mei from Turning Red, Master Gracey from Haunted Mansion, 35th Anniversary DuckTales, Sam Wilson as Captain America, and Disney Parks keys. 10 LEGO Sets for Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Fans Now Available on shopDisney Create new adventures or rediscover favorite stories with Disney and LEGO. Several new sets have made their way to shopDisney with offerings for the whole family to enjoy. Charge Up with New Disney-Themed OtterBox Cases and Accessories For people who like to keep their phones protected, Disney has unveiled some brand new OtterBox phone cases and accessories that are now available at Disneyland, Walt Disney World and shopDisney. Disney x Coach Collection Introduces $600 Mickey and Friends Leather Plushes Coach is bringing more Disney magic to fans through a series of new plushes inspired by Mickey and his friends. Arriving today on shopDisney are four styles of lovable leather pals that are perfect for any Disney collection. More Haunted Mansion Merchandise Materializes on shopDisney shopDisney’s Halloween Shop hasn’t even opened yet but that doesn’t mean fans can’t get started on planning for the season. In fact, new Haunted Mansion items keep materializing on shopDisney and this year’s lineup is a real scream.
Funko and LoungeflyFunko Pop! Favorites: Current Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars Collectibles For more than two decades, Funko has been reimagining your favorite characters and celebrities as 4-inch tall vinyl figures. Fans cannot get enough of the cute collectibles and with frequent Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars releases, there’s no shortage of fun options to bring home.
Disney Parks50th Anniversary and More Items Added to the Walt Disney World Vault Collection While exploring Walt Disney World over the weekend, we came across some new merchandise from the ever expanding Vault Collection, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the resort. Disney Cruise Line Launches Ariel-Inspired Spirit of the Sea Apparel and Accessories Collection A new assortment of apparel and accessories inspired by The Little Mermaid is making its way to the Disney Cruise Line. The Spirit of the Sea collection will add whimsy to your daily adventures—on land and sea—while celebrating the spunk and energy of a beloved Princess.
Entertainment EarthGrow Your Home Galaxy with Star Wars Mugs Featuring Character, Vehicle, and Logo Designs The galaxy far, far away is closer than you think, it can even fit your kitchen! Star Wars can start their day with a variety of mugs themed to elements of the franchise. LEGO Star Wars AT-TE Walker Available for Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth The LEGO Star Wars galaxy keeps expanding and the latest edition features two AT-model walkers that passionate fans (both young and old) will adore.
Rare BeautyGet the Mabel Mora Look with Makeup from Rare Beauty Bunny Folger’s killer is still at large, but there’s one thing that’s no longer a mystery: Mabel’s skincare routine! This week Selena Gomez’s cosmetic brand, Rare Beauty, shared a video on Instagram and launched a section on their website highlighting Mabel Mora’s Must Haves so that fans can copy her casual, yet glamorous look.
National Spider-Man DayLimited Edition Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Timepiece Box Set by Citizen Available for Pre-Order 2022 is a big year for Spider-Man as it marks the 60th anniversary of everyone’s favorite web slinger. Citizen and Marvel are commemorating the milestone with a limited edition watch that celebrates the character of Peter Parker. Celebrate National Spider-Man Day with Toys, Apparel and Collectibles Teenager, science nerd and all around awesome guy Spider-Man has been entertaining fans for decades…six decades to be exact and in honor of his milestone anniversary, Marvel has launched their “Beyond Amazing” campaign dedicated to all things Spidey.
Pick of the Day“Recreate the Battle of Utapau with this fantastic LEGO 75337 Star Wars AT-TE Walker. A great gift idea for Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith fans, this building toy features posable legs, a 360-degree-rotating elevating heavy blaster cannon with 2 stud shooters, a detachable mini-figure cockpit and 2 detailed cabins with space for up to 7 LEGO mini-figures in total.” LEGO 75337 Star Wars AT-TE Walker – Entertainment Earth – $139.99 *Use the code LPFAN at checkout for 10% off in stock items and Free Standard Shipping on orders of $39+ at Entertainment Earth!* More Merchandise:
