National Geographic Expeditions has announced a brand-new Southern Africa-based itinerary for 2026.
What’s Happening:
- Though National Geographic Expeditions has traveled through Southern Africa before, “Southern Africa: Living History and Legendary Species” is a brand-new itinerary launching in 2026. This newest addition to the company’s Signature Land portfolio will explore South Africa and Zambia.
- Highlights of the expedition include:
Cape Town, South Africa
- Soaking in the city's beauty from an aerial cable car at the top of Table Mountain National Park, a part of the Cape Floral Region Protected Area and UNESCO World Heritage Site, for 360–degree views of the Cape Fold Mountains, Cape Town and the Atlantic Ocean.
- Experiencing a poignant visit to the District Six Museum that highlights the impact of Apartheid through the stories of a once-thriving community displaced during this challenging time of conflict.
- Spotting endangered African penguins during a visit to Boulders Penguin Colony. Once home to only two breeding pairs of penguins, the colony has grown to more than 2,200 in recent years due to recovery and rehabilitation efforts protecting Boulders Beach.
Greater Kruger National Park, South Africa
- Searching for Africa’s “Big Five” animals along with nearly 1,000 other incredible wildlife species during safari excursions through the protected lands of Sabi Sabi Private Game Reserve.
- Joining local guides from Sabi Sabi to learn more about their local communities and the work Sabi Sabi supports to conserve local culture, improve water access and enhance community education programs.
Livingstone, Zambia
- Experiencing the breathtaking beauty of “Smoke that Thunders” at UNESCO World Heritage Site, Victoria Falls. Guests can marvel at one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World on a guided walk where an array of wildlife along the riverbanks waits to be spotted.
- Visiting the working village of Mukuni where the Leya people who have been practicing their customs since the 13th century. Guests will explore the day-to-day life of the community members, enjoy samples of traditional food and drinks and learn more about how they are preserving their culture for future generations.
What they’re Saying:
- Nancy Schumacher, senior vice president and general manager, National Geographic Expeditions: “This new offering will allow our guests to immerse themselves into the majesty of Southern Africa while also continuing National Geographic’s extraordinary legacy of global exploration. We take enormous pride in enabling curious travelers to explore the world while also learning about conservation from our Experts and local guides. This new experience will provide our guests with special access to once-in-a-lifetime opportunities like learning firsthand about the deep traditions of local villagers, observing stunning wildlife while on safari and being awe-struck by the beauty of Victoria Falls.”
Bookings for the "Southern Africa: Living History and Legendary Species" expedition open today.
