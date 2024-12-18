Review: National Geographic’s “Lost Treasures of the Bible” Immerses Viewers into the Ancient History of the World’s Oldest Stories

Take a journey to the Middle East as archaeologists explore some of the world’s oldest stories in National Geographic’s new series Lost Treasures of the Bible.

Coming this December, join National Geographic on a trip through time as the network follows archaeologists exploring the ruins of ancient cities found in the Bible. Lost Treasures of the Bible will immerse yourselves into catastrophic tales found throughout one of the world’s oldest collections of stories. With the help of CGI, the series explores these cities and stories as they use the discoveries around them to recreate the locations and events that can be found throughout the Bible. Throughout Lost Treasures of the Bible, viewers will get new perspectives on locations like Nineveh and how it would have looked prior to the violent Assyrian takeover as well as stories like Jonah and the Whale, The Tower of Babel, Noah’s Ark, King Herod, the Exodus and more. Traveling throughout the Middle East, archeologists make new discoveries that provide context for major Biblical events like the Great Flood, which can be found in many ancient and religious texts. Through 6 approximately 45 minute episodes, step into the ancient world as National Geographic invites you to explore in Lost Treasures of the Bible.

I had the privilege to check out the new series. From the title, I wasn’t quite sure what to expect, but was quickly engrossed as Lost Treasures of the Bible invited me into the ancient stories of human civilization’s past. The new series doesn’t shy away from the true and violent nature of many of the Bible’s stories, showcasing things like discovered human remains as archeologists deduce how these people were killed. The series' use of CGI was incredibly effective, highlighting the expansive nature of many ancient cities, as well as a more accurate depiction of other notable things like Noah’s Ark. While the series doesn’t contain high levels of violence, there are graphic depictions of war and mass destruction, including pictures of heads on stakes, fires, mass executions, and more. I recommend exercising caution when viewing the series with the whole family.

What I found most compelling about Lost Treasures of the Bible was its ability to humanize many of the Bible’s tales, reminding viewers that the Bible is one of our greatest collections of history. Whether you are Christian or not, Lost Treasures of the Bible hones into that aspect of the best-selling book of all time.

The first episode of Lost Treasures of the Bible debuts on December 19th on National Geographic, with new episodes every Thursday. Additionally, the series will be available to stream on Hulu.

