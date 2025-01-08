TV Review: National Geographic’s “My Best Friend’s An Animal” Highlights Heartwarming Bonds Between Humans and Their Unlikely Companions

Pets are an integral part of many of our lives — whether that be a dog, a cat, a rabbit, or even a snake — but National Geographic’s new series My Best Friend’s An Animal shows that a bond can be found in the most unlikely places.

Everyone’s heard the saying “a dog is a man’s best friend,” but what about when someone bonds with an owl, a deer, a beaver, or even a rhino? National Geographic’s My Best Friend’s An Animal explores just that. The new series takes viewers on a journey around the world, documenting some incredible friendships formed between people and wild animals. Exploring six unique stories per episode, the heartwarming adventure captures many unique relationships including a spider named Rose, an Octopus named Casey, a group of Tasmanian devils, an owl named Digger, a manatee named Seven, a groundhog named Chunk, a cheetah named Faith, a pigeon named Penny, and so many more. Throughout the series, the relationships range from house pets to rescues in sanctuaries, highlighting the trust and respect needed to form these amazing connections. The series highlights the life changing relationships alongside important information regarding conservation of these amazing animals.

I had the pleasure to check out the first season of My Best Friend’s An Animal ahead of its January 10th release. The series takes no time introducing you to your first friend, Sammy the chicken before quickly jumping to a village of mice. And while you don’t get to spend a ton of time with each animal, it is hard not to fall in love with every one of them. For those that enjoy short form content, like TikTok or YouTube videos, this series is perfect. Giving each adorable friendship approximately 7 and a half minutes, the series jumps around the world, constantly keeping the viewing experience fresh.

Just like with human relationships, each one of these bonds is incredibly different, and My Best Friend’s An Animal makes sure to highlight those aspects. For animal loving families, this is a great watch for everyone. Just don’t be surprised when your kids start asking for a pet shark at the end. My Best Friend’s An Animal premieres on January 10th on National Geographic at 9/8c, and hits streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Read More Reviews: