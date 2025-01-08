TV Review: Season 2 of National Geographic’s “UFOs: Investigating the Unknown” Doesn’t Quite Reach the Stratosphere

National Geographic’s UFOs: Investigating the Unknown is back for a second season exploring the real life experiences and investigations of the unknown.

Season 2 of UFOs: Investigating the Unknown continues where the first season left off. The series, which sets out to explore the real truth behind the U.S. Government’s secret Pentagon program on UFOs, returns to continue exploring the real stories and sightings behind what lies beyond our world. Kicking off the second season, viewers will get a look at a groundbreaking testimony surrounding revealed information regarding our knowledge of UFOs, interviews with military personnel who've experienced the strange sightings, and the new methods in which the US government must consider when exploring the phenomena. Throughout the season, experts will dive into these sightings using AI, military personnel will share the “hush hush” nature regarding their shared unexplainable experiences, exploring the psychological effects of people who were allegedly abducted, and the work everyday citizens do to normalize conversations around sightings. Throughout the second season’s six approximately 45 minute episodes, viewers will be invited to join the series in demanding transparency from the US government and dive into the questions around what we know regarding UFOs.

While I consider myself both fascinated and entertained by the possibility of aliens and UFOs, the second season of UFOs: Investigating the Unknown left me with more questions than answers. While the series uses music and interviews to project a greater sense of weight during the series’ reveals, I felt like I was always waiting for a bomb that never really dropped. That’s not to say that the National Geographic series wasn’t unenjoyable, but if you are looking for an informative watch, you’ll be served a series smothered in sensationalism. I will say, I appreciate how seriously this show takes the topic of UFOs, especially when it comes to the experiences of alleged abductees. Investigating the Unknown isn’t afraid to let these experiences feel real, giving all those involved a chance to share their stories. Oftentimes, people who make such claims are given the “tin foil hat” label, but Nat Geo allows these people the benefit of the doubt as we continue to learn more about what the US government really knows about UFO sightings, abductions, and life beyond Earth. If you are looking for something to watch with the whole family, you probably won’t find that with UFOs: Investigating the Unknown. It isn’t necessarily inappropriate, but, tone-wise, this show feels like it is more suited to an older audience. While not particularly gripping, I did find the series to be a quick and easy watch. Would I go out of my way to marathon it? Not necessarily. If it came on while I was flipping through channels? Absolutely. UFOs: Investigating the Unknown officially premieres on January 9th on National Geographic and will stream the next day on Hulu.

