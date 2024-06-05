Andy Grammer Releases New Single “Without You”

The “Keep Your Head Up” singer is back with a new single and the announcement of his fall tour.

What’s Happening:

Andy Grammer, Emmy Award winner and multi-platinum singer/songwriter, has just released his new song “Without You.”

The anthemic new single, released under S-Curve records, is described as an optimistic and self empowering song dedicated to the strength it takes to choose yourself. The honest and hopeful song was co-written with Grammy and Oscar nominated songwriter Sam Ashworth. Beginning his new chapter, Grammar hopes to inspire listeners with his dynamic vocals.

In addition, Grammar also announced his headlining fall tour Greater Than: A One Man Show.

The intimate acoustic set will blend together a series of songs, poetry, and storytelling.

Presale for the tour begins on June 11th at 10am local time and general onsale begins June 14th at 10am local time. You can find more details on the tour here

You can stream “Without You” now.

