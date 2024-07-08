Halle Berry and Glenn Close Join Kim Kardashian in Hulu’s “All’s Fair”

The two A-listers will join the cast of the Ryan Murphy procedural coming to Hulu.

  • Deadline has announced that Halle Berry and Glenn Close will be joining the cast of Hulu’s All’s Fair.
  • The new legal series will be executive produced by the pair alongside Ryan Murphy and Kim Kardashian.
  • Murphy describes the series as “a high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural.”
  • Kardashian will star as LA’s most successful divorce lawyer and the owner of an all-female law firm.
  • The procedural is written by Jon Robin Baitz, who also wrote Murphy’s Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, and Joe Baken.
  • Berry and Close’s roles have yet to be revealed.
  • All’s Fair is Murphy’s first series under his new deal at Disney. 20th Television will produce the show alongside Murphy.
  • Additional executive producers include Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Laura Greene, Richard Levine, Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun and Scott Robertson.
  • Murphy is set to direct the new series.

