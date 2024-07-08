Halle Berry and Glenn Close Join Kim Kardashian in Hulu’s “All’s Fair”

The two A-listers will join the cast of the Ryan Murphy procedural coming to Hulu.

What’s Happening:

Deadline All’s Fair.

The new legal series will be executive produced by the pair alongside Ryan Murphy and Kim Kardashian.

Murphy describes the series as “a high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural.”

Kardashian will star as LA’s most successful divorce lawyer and the owner of an all-female law firm.

The procedural is written by Jon Robin Baitz, who also wrote Murphy’s Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, and Joe Baken.

and Joe Baken. Berry and Close’s roles have yet to be revealed.

All’s Fair is Murphy’s first series under his new deal at Disney. 20th Television will produce the show alongside Murphy.

is Murphy’s first series under his new deal at Disney. 20th Television will produce the show alongside Murphy. Additional executive producers include Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Laura Greene, Richard Levine, Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun and Scott Robertson.

Murphy is set to direct the new series.

Read More: