Dan and Eugene Levy in Talks To Host 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards

The Schitt’s Creek actors made history in 2020 becoming the first father-son duo to win Emmys in the same year. Now they are poised to be the first father-son duo to host the awards show.

This year’s ceremony will air on ABC Schitt’s Creek swept the comedy categories.

swept the comedy categories. Sources report that talks are ongoing, and it is unclear whether a deal will be reached.

Reps for all parties have declined to comment.

The father-son duo have presented at award shows together, including 2020's SAG Awards where they performed the opening monologue and presented the first and last awards of the night. They also co-hosted Ellen together and appeared on SNL when Dan hosted back in 2021.

together and appeared on when Dan hosted back in 2021. The pair’s work on the final season of Schitt’s Creek both earned them Emmy Awards for their performances. The series won nine Emmys that year, making it the most awarded comedy series in a single year ever. Eugene and Dan walked away with 3 and 4 Emmy Awards respectively.

both earned them Emmy Awards for their performances. The series won nine Emmys that year, making it the most awarded comedy series in a single year ever. Eugene and Dan walked away with 3 and 4 Emmy Awards respectively. The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on ABC live from the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15th.

