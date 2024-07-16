Photos: Stars of “Deadpool & Wolverine” Take Over Rio de Janeiro on Most Recent World Tour Stop

In the most recent stop on their world tour, stars of Marvel’s first R-rated MCU film attended a fan event and photocall in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Marvel Studios has released a full look at the event and more.

  • In a continuation of a world tour campaign for Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel has shared a look at the happenings of their recent Rio de Janeiro event and some exciting surprises.
  • Stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin and director Shawn Levy were all in attendance for the event.
  • The world tour, which kicked off in Shanghai earlier this summer, provided fans with a sneak peak at the upcoming MCU film as well as a panel with the actors and director discussing the film.

  • In a surprise appearance at Maracanã Stadium, the group kicked penalties during a mini-soccer training with soccer stars David Luiz and Pedro Guilherme.

  • Afterwards, the group took a trip to the famed Ipanema Beach.

  • Additionally, Corrin traveled to the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue.

  • Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine will premiere on July 22nd in New York City followed by its worldwide theatrical release on July 26th.

