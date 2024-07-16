Photos: Stars of “Deadpool & Wolverine” Take Over Rio de Janeiro on Most Recent World Tour Stop

In the most recent stop on their world tour, stars of Marvel’s first R-rated MCU film attended a fan event and photocall in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Marvel Studios has released a full look at the event and more.

What’s Happening:

In a continuation of a world tour campaign for Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine , Marvel has shared a look at the happenings of their recent Rio de Janeiro event and some exciting surprises.

, Marvel has shared a look at the happenings of their recent Rio de Janeiro event and some exciting surprises. Stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin and director Shawn Levy were all in attendance for the event.

The world tour, which kicked off in Shanghai earlier this summer, provided fans with a sneak peak at the upcoming MCU film as well as a panel with the actors and director discussing the film.

In a surprise appearance at Maracanã Stadium, the group kicked penalties during a mini-soccer training with soccer stars David Luiz and Pedro Guilherme.

Afterwards, the group took a trip to the famed Ipanema Beach.

Additionally, Corrin traveled to the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue.

Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine will premiere on July 22nd in New York City followed by its worldwide theatrical release on July 26th.

