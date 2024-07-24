“Deadpool & Wolverine” Releases Soundtrack and Score Digital Albums

Deadpool & Wolverine’s music has been digitally released today.
What’s Happening:
- Both the original motion picture soundtrack and original score from Deadpool & Wolverine have been released digitally today, wherever you get your music.
- The soundtrack includes 18 songs from the Marvel film.
- The original score is composed by Rob Simonsen, who also worked on Shawn Levy’s previous feature The Adam Project.
- Both albums can be streamed wherever you get your music, but you can pre-order the soundtrack’s physical release here.
- Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th.
