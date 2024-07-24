“Deadpool & Wolverine” Releases Soundtrack and Score Digital Albums

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Deadpool & Wolverine’s music has been digitally released today.

What’s Happening:

  • Both the original motion picture soundtrack and original score from Deadpool & Wolverine have been released digitally today, wherever you get your music.
  • The soundtrack includes 18 songs from the Marvel film.

  • The original score is composed by Rob Simonsen, who also worked on Shawn Levy’s previous feature The Adam Project.

  • Both albums can be streamed wherever you get your music, but you can pre-order the soundtrack’s physical release here.
  • Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th.

More Marvel News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight