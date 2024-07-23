Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Releases New “Deadpool & Wolverine” Menu

From July 23rd to August 11, the theatre will offer three limited time specials in celebration of the upcoming Marvel film. Additionally, the theatre will release a special popcorn bucket.

What’s Happening:

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Deadpool & Wolverine menu to help welcome the antihero into the MCU.

menu to help welcome the antihero into the MCU. The super menu will be available now until August 11th. The three item menu consists of:

Chimi-Freakin-Changas

Enjoy the Merc with the Mouth’s favorite snack. The Chimichangas contain two deep fried flour tortillas stuffed with black beans, sweet potatoes, chiles, and cheese served with chimichurri ranch.

Weapon X

Made with Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin, simple syrup, lime juice, and mint.

Merc-arita

The Deadpool red cocktail is made with Casamigos Reposado Tequila, Naranja Orange Liqueur, Monin Strawberry Puree, balsamic vinegar, and lime juice.

The theatre chain will also offer an opening weekend exclusive Deadpool Popcorn Bucket. The head-shaped vessel will be available while supplies last.

These specials are available at all Alamo Drafthouse Theatre locations.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theatres this Friday, July 26th.

Read More: