Marvel Future Fight Reveals New Game Content Inspired by “Deadpool & Wolverine”

Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality mobile games, has released a new game update for its blockbuster mobile RPG MARVEL Future Fight

Players can now experience a variety of content updates inspired by Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine , including a newly added character and uniforms, game improvements, tier upgrades, and more.

, including a newly added character and uniforms, game improvements, tier upgrades, and more. The latest update features the introduction of new uniforms for Deadpool (Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Handsomepool) and Wolverine (Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine).

Players can also check out the new character Cassandra Nova and character tier upgrades for Deadpool (Tier-4 with a new Striker Skill) and Cassandra Nova (Tier-3 with a new Ultimate Skill) as part of this update.

In addition, Awaken Potential and Transcend Potential have been added to heroes including Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Jubilee and Dazzler with new Awakened Skills.

Other content updates include improvements in the Alliance Conquest, offering agents enhanced rewards, a change in duration, a more simplified conquest method, and an increase in the number of heroes able to be dispatched.

Agents can now select specific characters to set as Favorites for the Otherworld Battle, a PvP content utilizing a roster of five different heroes to engage in strategic combat.

Team Set has also been revamped to feature a better UI, allowing players to conveniently check active effects.

MARVEL Future Fight has over 150 million players across the world with the game currently available worldwide in the App Store Google Play

For more information, please visit http://marvelfuturefight.netmarble.com