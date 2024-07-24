Marvel Future Fight Reveals New Game Content Inspired by “Deadpool & Wolverine”

Netmarble has released a new game update for MARVEL Future Fight. Players can now experience a variety of content updates inspired by Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine.
What's Happening:
- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality mobile games, has released a new game update for its blockbuster mobile RPG MARVEL Future Fight.
- Players can now experience a variety of content updates inspired by Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, including a newly added character and uniforms, game improvements, tier upgrades, and more.
- The latest update features the introduction of new uniforms for Deadpool (Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Handsomepool) and Wolverine (Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine).
- Players can also check out the new character Cassandra Nova and character tier upgrades for Deadpool (Tier-4 with a new Striker Skill) and Cassandra Nova (Tier-3 with a new Ultimate Skill) as part of this update.
- In addition, Awaken Potential and Transcend Potential have been added to heroes including Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Jubilee and Dazzler with new Awakened Skills.
- Other content updates include improvements in the Alliance Conquest, offering agents enhanced rewards, a change in duration, a more simplified conquest method, and an increase in the number of heroes able to be dispatched.
- Agents can now select specific characters to set as Favorites for the Otherworld Battle, a PvP content utilizing a roster of five different heroes to engage in strategic combat.
- Team Set has also been revamped to feature a better UI, allowing players to conveniently check active effects.
- MARVEL Future Fight has over 150 million players across the world with the game currently available worldwide in the App Store and Google Play.
- For more information, please visit http://marvelfuturefight.netmarble.com.
