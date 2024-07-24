Displate Offers San Diego Comic-Con Deals on New Deadpool Metal Posters

Displate creates metal posters that are easy to install and don't cause any damage to the wall. They are giving fans the opportunity to shop posters from Comic-Con’s most popular franchises present at the convention at a discounted price.

What's Happening:

Today, Displate

Displate’s official brand shops offer licensed collections for many of Comic-Con’s beloved and highly anticipated guests every year including Marvel DC Comics Star Wars Star Trek Transformers Dungeons & Dragons

With over 1.5 million designs to choose from, fans can bring the excitement of Comic-Con home with them with deals lasting all convention long.

Details:

Discounts: Fans can get 25% off one Displate or 35% off two or more Displates using code COMIC from July 24 to July 28.

Excludes Textra 3D designs.

Deadpool & Wolverine:

The newest release from the Marvel Universe, Deadpool & Wolverine, is set to take the box office by storm on Friday, fans can now cosplay their own space with stunning designs of the new movie in Displates’ newly released collection

About Displate:

Displate metal posters feature a simple magnetic mounting system, for a quick and easy installation, so fans can swap designs out for one another as they please or hang multiple at a time without damaging the wall.