Disney World Beat Tour to Bring the Magic of Disney Music to Japan

In a nationwide tour of Japan, Disney fans will be able to celebrate their favorite classic music with a big band sound.

The Magic of Live Music:

Disney has announced their brand new Disney World Beat tour taking place in 2025.

Throughout Japan, Disney fans can enjoy the magical tunes in new styles, such as jazz, Latin, and soul Aladdin, Pinocchio , Snow White , and Frozen, as well as Disney Parks classics like “ it's a small world

and as well as Disney Parks classics like “ Beginning on April 5th in Tokyo, this 13 night event will invite guests all around Japan to celebrate the magic of Disney music.

At the event's opening night at Kita-Topia Sakura Hall, guests will be treated to free limited edition merchandise to celebrate the concert event.

Bandleader and Musical Director Brad Kelley will conduct. Kelley, an accomplished American trombonist, is no stranger to Japan, having conducted the orchestra at the grand opening of Tokyo DisneySea in 2001. He also served as music director for the Tokyo DisneySea theme song, “Mystic Rhythm,” “ Donald’s Boat Encore!

Brad Kelley brings with him his 17 member band. The band is made up of four trumpet players, three trombonists, five saxophonists, and a rhythm section containing piano, bass, drums, percussion, and guitar.

Additionally, the concert will feature four vocalists from Los Angeles, CA to help bring the music to life.

This event is not to be missed. You can purchase your tickets here

Read More Tokyo Disney: