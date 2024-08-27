“Disney Music Parade: Encore” to Recreate Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade Dreamlights in Video Game Form

by |
Tags: , , , ,

A new Disney game coming to Nintendo Switch in Japan is drawing inspiration from the iconic Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade Dreamlights.

What’s Happening:

  • Gematsu reports that a new rhythm action game called Disney Music Parade: Encore from video game developer Imagineer is coming to Nintendo Switch.
  • The artwork for the game seems to draw inspiration from the Dreamlights parade that has run at Tokyo Disneyland for over two decades.
  • Disney Music Parade: Encore will be available in Japan for 6,578 yen on November 21st. Releases in Asia in English, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese will follow later this winter.

Key Game Features:

  • A Rhythm Action Game Where You Can Enjoy Famous Disney Music – Experience dazzling stages that illuminate to the rhythm of the music like a Disney theme park attraction.
  • Unlock New Songs as You Progress – There are 60 songs in total. Unlock your favorite songs as you progress through the game.
  • Play Alone or With Others – Up to four players can play together on a single console. Play at your own pace by yourself, or stir things up with family and friends. How you play is up to you!
  • Various Difficulties that Even Adults Can Enjoy – Each player can choose their own difficulty. There is even a “Shake” mode that allows children and rhythm game beginners to play by simply shaking to the rhythm.
  • Ride Collection – Collect coins to obtain “Music Rides” featuring dazzlingly depicted characters.
  • Memory Collection – Collect “light notes” to unlock “Memory Crystals” that feature famous scenes from Disney animated works.

Disney Films Featured:

  • Aladdin
  • Alice in Wonderland
  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Big Hero 6
  • Cinderella
  • Coco
  • Disney Parks
  • Frozen
  • Hercules
  • The Lion King
  • The Little Mermaid
  • Lilo & Stitch
  • Mickey & Friends
  • Moana
  • Monsters, Inc.
  • Mulan
  • The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • Peter Pan
  • Pinocchio
  • Sleeping Beauty
  • Tangled
  • Toy Story
  • Winnie the Pooh
  • Wish
  • Zootopia
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning