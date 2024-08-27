“Disney Music Parade: Encore” to Recreate Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade Dreamlights in Video Game Form

A new Disney game coming to Nintendo Switch in Japan is drawing inspiration from the iconic Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade Dreamlights.

What’s Happening:

Gematsu reports Disney Music Parade: Encore from video game developer Imagineer is coming to Nintendo Switch.

from video game developer Imagineer is coming to Nintendo Switch. The artwork for the game seems to draw inspiration from the Dreamlights parade that has run at Tokyo Disneyland for over two decades.

Disney Music Parade: Encore will be available in Japan for 6,578 yen on November 21st. Releases in Asia in English, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese will follow later this winter.

Key Game Features:

A Rhythm Action Game Where You Can Enjoy Famous Disney Music – Experience dazzling stages that illuminate to the rhythm of the music like a Disney theme park attraction.

– Experience dazzling stages that illuminate to the rhythm of the music like a Disney theme park attraction. Unlock New Songs as You Progress – There are 60 songs in total. Unlock your favorite songs as you progress through the game.

– There are 60 songs in total. Unlock your favorite songs as you progress through the game. Play Alone or With Others – Up to four players can play together on a single console. Play at your own pace by yourself, or stir things up with family and friends. How you play is up to you!

– Up to four players can play together on a single console. Play at your own pace by yourself, or stir things up with family and friends. How you play is up to you! Various Difficulties that Even Adults Can Enjoy – Each player can choose their own difficulty. There is even a “Shake” mode that allows children and rhythm game beginners to play by simply shaking to the rhythm.

– Each player can choose their own difficulty. There is even a “Shake” mode that allows children and rhythm game beginners to play by simply shaking to the rhythm. Ride Collection – Collect coins to obtain “Music Rides” featuring dazzlingly depicted characters.

– Collect coins to obtain “Music Rides” featuring dazzlingly depicted characters. Memory Collection – Collect “light notes” to unlock “Memory Crystals” that feature famous scenes from Disney animated works.

Disney Films Featured:

Aladdin

Alice in Wonderland

Beauty and the Beast

Big Hero 6

Cinderella

Coco

Disney Parks

Frozen

Hercules

The Lion King

The Little Mermaid

Lilo & Stitch

Mickey & Friends

Moana

Monsters, Inc.

Mulan

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Peter Pan

Pinocchio

Sleeping Beauty

Tangled

Toy Story

Winnie the Pooh

Wish

Zootopia