“Disney Music Parade: Encore” to Recreate Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade Dreamlights in Video Game Form

A new Disney game coming to Nintendo Switch in Japan is drawing inspiration from the iconic Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade Dreamlights.
What’s Happening:
- Gematsu reports that a new rhythm action game called Disney Music Parade: Encore from video game developer Imagineer is coming to Nintendo Switch.
- The artwork for the game seems to draw inspiration from the Dreamlights parade that has run at Tokyo Disneyland for over two decades.
- Disney Music Parade: Encore will be available in Japan for 6,578 yen on November 21st. Releases in Asia in English, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese will follow later this winter.
Key Game Features:
- A Rhythm Action Game Where You Can Enjoy Famous Disney Music – Experience dazzling stages that illuminate to the rhythm of the music like a Disney theme park attraction.
- Unlock New Songs as You Progress – There are 60 songs in total. Unlock your favorite songs as you progress through the game.
- Play Alone or With Others – Up to four players can play together on a single console. Play at your own pace by yourself, or stir things up with family and friends. How you play is up to you!
- Various Difficulties that Even Adults Can Enjoy – Each player can choose their own difficulty. There is even a “Shake” mode that allows children and rhythm game beginners to play by simply shaking to the rhythm.
- Ride Collection – Collect coins to obtain “Music Rides” featuring dazzlingly depicted characters.
- Memory Collection – Collect “light notes” to unlock “Memory Crystals” that feature famous scenes from Disney animated works.
Disney Films Featured:
- Aladdin
- Alice in Wonderland
- Beauty and the Beast
- Big Hero 6
- Cinderella
- Coco
- Disney Parks
- Frozen
- Hercules
- The Lion King
- The Little Mermaid
- Lilo & Stitch
- Mickey & Friends
- Moana
- Monsters, Inc.
- Mulan
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Peter Pan
- Pinocchio
- Sleeping Beauty
- Tangled
- Toy Story
- Winnie the Pooh
- Wish
- Zootopia
