The El Capitan Theatre’s Scream-Tacular Season Will Screen Tim Burton Classic Throughout October

The Hollywood landmark is celebrating the spooky season with screenings of several Halloween classics throughout October.

Happy Halloween:

The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA has announced they will be offering screenings of several Tim Burton movies in celebration of Halloween.

Kicking off their Scream-Tacular Season, movie fans can catch screenings of Frankenweenie from October 11-17. With showings at 1PM and 7PM daily, fans can reserve a ticket for $23 (including fees). You can grab tickets for the stop-motion flick here

from October 11-17. With showings at 1PM and 7PM daily, fans can reserve a ticket for $23 (including fees). You can grab tickets for the stop-motion flick On opening night at 7PM, the venue will host a fan event that includes popcorn, a fountain beverage, and a souvenir credential. The event costs $43 a person. You can reserve tickets for the fan event here

Also being featured from October 11-17, fans can catch the Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder led Edward Scissorhands. Showtimes include 10AM, 4PM, and a Friday and Saturday exclusive 9:55PM. You can grab tickets for this cult classic here

Showtimes include 10AM, 4PM, and a Friday and Saturday exclusive 9:55PM. You can grab tickets for this cult classic Those planning on heading to Frankenweenie or Edward Scissorhands with a friend can purchase the Scream-Tacular Pack. The $58 deal includes two reserved seats, two beverages, and two candy items.

or with a friend can purchase the Scream-Tacular Pack. The $58 deal includes two reserved seats, two beverages, and two candy items. While both of these films are showing, fans can book a Double Feature ticket. The $33 ticket includes one reserved seat at both films. To book this special ticket, call 1-800-Disney6 to make a reservation.

From October 18 through Halloween, fans can catch The Nightmare Before Christmas in 4D . Before the film, viewers will also be treated to the classic Skeleton Dance short.

in 4D Before the film, viewers will also be treated to the classic Skeleton Dance short. Tickets run for $25 with showtimes at 9:30AM, 12PM, 2:30PM, 7:30PM and a Friday and Saturday only 10PM screening.

The Theatre is also offering a $78 Everybody Scream Pack, which includes two reserved seats, two beverages, two popcorn, and two Skittles Shriekers.

You can purchase regular tickets and the Everybody Scream Pack here

Jack Skellington lovers will also have the opportunity to attend the SCREAM-TACULAR Season: The Nightmare Before Christmas in 4D Fan Event. Taking place on October 18th at 7:30PM, the $68 event includes a reserved seat, Scary Teddy Bucket, popcorn, a fountain drink, and a themed event credential and lanyard. You can book tickets for the fan event here

Read More Halloween: