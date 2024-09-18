The El Capitan Theatre’s Scream-Tacular Season Will Screen Tim Burton Classic Throughout October

The Hollywood landmark is celebrating the spooky season with screenings of several Halloween classics throughout October.
Happy Halloween:
- The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA has announced they will be offering screenings of several Tim Burton movies in celebration of Halloween.
- Kicking off their Scream-Tacular Season, movie fans can catch screenings of Frankenweenie from October 11-17. With showings at 1PM and 7PM daily, fans can reserve a ticket for $23 (including fees). You can grab tickets for the stop-motion flick here.
- On opening night at 7PM, the venue will host a fan event that includes popcorn, a fountain beverage, and a souvenir credential. The event costs $43 a person. You can reserve tickets for the fan event here.
- Also being featured from October 11-17, fans can catch the Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder led Edward Scissorhands. Showtimes include 10AM, 4PM, and a Friday and Saturday exclusive 9:55PM. You can grab tickets for this cult classic here.
- Those planning on heading to Frankenweenie or Edward Scissorhands with a friend can purchase the Scream-Tacular Pack. The $58 deal includes two reserved seats, two beverages, and two candy items.
- While both of these films are showing, fans can book a Double Feature ticket. The $33 ticket includes one reserved seat at both films. To book this special ticket, call 1-800-Disney6 to make a reservation.
- From October 18 through Halloween, fans can catch The Nightmare Before Christmas in 4D. Before the film, viewers will also be treated to the classic Skeleton Dance short.
- Tickets run for $25 with showtimes at 9:30AM, 12PM, 2:30PM, 7:30PM and a Friday and Saturday only 10PM screening.
- The Theatre is also offering a $78 Everybody Scream Pack, which includes two reserved seats, two beverages, two popcorn, and two Skittles Shriekers.
- You can purchase regular tickets and the Everybody Scream Pack here.
- Jack Skellington lovers will also have the opportunity to attend the SCREAM-TACULAR Season: The Nightmare Before Christmas in 4D Fan Event. Taking place on October 18th at 7:30PM, the $68 event includes a reserved seat, Scary Teddy Bucket, popcorn, a fountain drink, and a themed event credential and lanyard. You can book tickets for the fan event here.
