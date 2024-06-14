Google Celebrates “Inside Out 2” With Searching Surprise

A special Inside Out 2 treat has appeared on Google in celebration of the new film.
What’s Happening:
- In very Google fashion, a new virtual surprise has appeared when searching “Inside Out 2” on Google.
- A tube appears (straight from Headquarters?) atop one's screen and users can bring memory orbs into the page.
- While searching for Inside Out 2, users can also search local showtimes for the film, which is exclusively in theaters now.
More Pixar News:
- Anger from "Inside Out 2" Makes His Disneyland Resort Debut During Pixar Fest
- Official Soundtrack to Pixar's "Inside Out 2" Now Available On Streaming Platforms
- Get Excited for New Merchandise in Honor of “Inside Out 2″ Coming to Theaters June 14th
- Make Core Memories with Airbnb’s “Inside Out 2″ Icon Experience
- Disney+ Subscribers Can Save on “Inside Out 2″ Tickets Through Fandango
- "Inside Out 2" Is A Worthy Successor But Fails To Surpass Original