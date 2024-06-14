Google Celebrates “Inside Out 2” With Searching Surprise

A special Inside Out 2 treat has appeared on Google in celebration of the new film.

What’s Happening:

In very Google fashion, a new virtual surprise has appeared when searching “ Inside Out 2 ” on Google.

” on Google. A tube appears (straight from Headquarters?) atop one's screen and users can bring memory orbs into the page.

While searching for Inside Out 2, users can also search local showtimes for the film, which is exclusively in theaters now.

