Make Core Memories with Airbnb’s “Inside Out 2” Icon Experience

More details have been revealed on the latest addition to Airbnb’s new Pixar-themed “Icons” collection, celebrating Riley’s whimsical inner world from Inside Out 2.

What’s Happening:

Growing up can be a lot – just ask Riley! To celebrate the release of Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 , in theaters June 14th, Riley’s whimsical inner world will be accessible to the outside world this summer.

, in theaters June 14th, Riley’s whimsical inner world will be accessible to the outside world this summer. The newest addition to Airbnb’s Icons Category, Team Riley’s headquarters is opening the doors to its emotional center for fans to explore all the feels and make once-in-a-lifetime core memories.

Located just outside the hustle and bustle of Las Vegas, the Inside Out 2 control center sits high above the world with some of the best views around, giving guests a chance to explore and reflect on all their emotions.

Host Joy will be handing over the controls and inviting guests to step inside Riley’s mind: EQ 101: Explore every emotion with a tour of Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, Fear, Anxiety, Ennui, Envy and Embarrassment’s headquarters! Take Control: Immerse yourself in the vibrant and colorful realm of the control center and take a spin at navigating the control panel. Drift Off to Your Own Dream World: Sleep and store all the core memories made with a restful night in a room that best suits your mood. Unlock new emotions and build new core memories through a scavenger hunt.



Bookings will open Tuesday, June 18th 6:00 a.m. PT for sessions taking place in June and will then close on Saturday, June 22nd at 11:59 p.m. local time.

Visit Inside Out 2 listing page

Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Las Vegas.