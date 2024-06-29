Lindsay Lohan Shares Her Emotional Experience of Returning to the Disney Lot For “Freaky Friday 2”

In an extended clip from the actress’s Good Morning America interview, Lohan shares what it means to her to return to Disney.
What’s Happening:
- A clip of Lindsay Lohan speaking about her emotional return to the Disney lot has been posted on X.
- Shared by Lindsay Lohan Fan Updates, the clip, which is an unaired segment of her Good Morning America interview, shows a nostalgic Lohan reminiscing about every iconic Disney project she’s been a part of.
- Returning to the lot for Freaky Friday 2, the actress heartwarmingly reveled in the memories of working on Freaky Friday, The Parent Trap, Confessions of A Teenage Drama Queen and Herbie: Fully Loaded.
- With tears in her eyes, Lohan exclaimed her gratitude for the experiences she had growing up. She shared that returning to the lot made her feel the “essence of a little kid again.”
- Checkout the full clip below:
