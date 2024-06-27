“Freaky Friday 2” Will Be “Much Freakier Than You’d Expect” – Lindsay Lohan Shares New Details About the Sequel

With Freaky Friday 2 officially in production, star Lindsay Lohan sat down with Good Morning America to speak about the new film.

What’s Happening:

Good Morning America

Lohan, who will star in Freaky Friday 2 alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, shared her excitement for the new film.

alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, shared her excitement for the new film. Teasing the sequel, she stated “It’s gonna be a really freaky friday. Much freakier than you’d expect.”

In the original Freaky Friday, a tumultuous mother-daughter relationship between Anna (Lohan) and Tess (Curtis) is pushed to its limits when the two magically switch bodies. Forced to see the world from opposite perspectives, the pair find an appreciation and admiration for each other.

a tumultuous mother-daughter relationship between Anna (Lohan) and Tess (Curtis) is pushed to its limits when the two magically switch bodies. Forced to see the world from opposite perspectives, the pair find an appreciation and admiration for each other. 20 years later, the pair will, once again, be switching bodies.

Lohan shared very little about what the sequel will entail, but did share her love for Jamie Lee Curtis. Claiming that Curtis is like a best friend to her, she exclaimed that working with the Oscar winner is always full of love and laughs.

In addition, Lohan shared that her character Anna will have a daughter and that she is currently taking guitar lessons in preparation for the role.

You can watch the full interview, which explores the new sequel and Lindsay’s new experiences with motherhood, below:

Read More: