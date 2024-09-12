Marvel Comics Announces Solo Series For Famed Mutant Magik

“I’m beyond excited to be returning to write Illyana! Supernatural stories featuring characters with hearts of gold are my favorite, so this series has been a dream to write! I can’t wait for readers to experience the adventure we take Magik on to slay some demons … and maybe accept some of her own.”

“I am very excited about this project. Magik is a character with an incredible background, surrounded by darkness and mystery. Additionally, she is visually spectacular in all her versions, and I personally love Chris Bachalo’s design. I really enjoy drawing action scenes, as well as emotionally-driven scenes, and Ashley Allen writes a super intriguing script, where she balances both of these types of situations, making my job even more fun than it already is. I mean, what artist wouldn’t love to draw Magik with her great sword facing all kinds of demons?”