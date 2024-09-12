Marvel Comics Announces Solo Series For Famed Mutant Magik

Magik is set to headliner their first solo series from Marvel Comics.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Comics has announced that their mutant icon, Magik, is set to headline her first solo series.
- Written by Ashley Allen and drawn by German Peralta, the series will follow Magik as she taps into her mystical expertise and mutant powers to become the truest version of herself.
- After something ancient awakes beneath the Alaskan ice, Magik has to work through her own trauma to ensure this new being won’t get far.
- Magik #1 goes on sale January 8th.
What They’re Saying:
- Ashley Allen: “I’m beyond excited to be returning to write Illyana! Supernatural stories featuring characters with hearts of gold are my favorite, so this series has been a dream to write! I can’t wait for readers to experience the adventure we take Magik on to slay some demons … and maybe accept some of her own.”
- German Peralta: ““I am very excited about this project. Magik is a character with an incredible background, surrounded by darkness and mystery. Additionally, she is visually spectacular in all her versions, and I personally love Chris Bachalo’s design. I really enjoy drawing action scenes, as well as emotionally-driven scenes, and Ashley Allen writes a super intriguing script, where she balances both of these types of situations, making my job even more fun than it already is. I mean, what artist wouldn’t love to draw Magik with her great sword facing all kinds of demons?”
More Marvel News:
- Longtime Marvel Comics Artist John Cassaday Passes Away at Age 52
- Marvel Comics' “Timeslide #1″ to End the Year with a Bang and Preview 2025’s Storytelling
- "Iron Man #1" Announced As New Era For Tony Stark By Marvel Comics
- New Trailer Showcases Next Generation of Mutantkind Seen In Newly Released "Exceptional X-Men" From Marvel Comics