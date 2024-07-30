Disney Books Launches Preorders for New “The Golden Girls” Mystery Novel “Murder by Cheesecake”

The Golden Girls are in Miami, and Dorothy’s obnoxious date dies in the hotel freezer. With his lifeless face planted into an otherwise delectable cheesecake, Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia will have to figure out who killed him.

What’s Happening:

Disney Books Murder by Cheesecake: A Golden Girls Cozy Mystery.

The new novel, written by Rachel Ekstrom Courage, is the first entry into the new Golden Girls Cozy Mystery Series.

The 304-page novel sees The Golden Girls head to Miami to see Rose’s cousin elope. Rose is playing host as she tries to balance the groom’s family’s snobby attitudes against the traditional St. Olaf wedding week guidelines. Her hometown may never accept her cousin again if she fails.

Dorothy turns to a VHS dating service to find a date to the wedding. However, the man she chose turns out to be a total jerk and she will have to settle for the company of her friends.

Everything is panning out perfectly until Dorothy’s date is found dead, face-planted in a delicious looking cheesecake.

Now the quartet has to figure out who the real killer is to clear Dorothy’s name, keep the wedding running smoothly, and make sure no one from St. Olaf gets lost in the chaos of Miami.

Murder by Cheesecake will officially release on April 15th, 2025.

will officially release on April 15th, 2025. The novel retails for $16.99 and you can preorder it here

Read More: