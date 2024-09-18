Marvel Unveils New “What If…? Galactus” One-Shot Comic Series

In a series of one-shot comics, readers will see several of Marvel’s most powerful heroes manipulated by the order keeping cosmic entity.

What If…?:

  • Marvel Comics has announced a new series of one shot comics titled What If…? Galactus.
  • Readers will get to experience new stories of Hulk, Gambit, Moon Knight, Rogue and Spider-Gwen being transformed by the powerful cosmic as he uses them to complete various tasks.
  • With new cosmic suits designed by Silver Surfer artist Ron Lim, these previously familiar characters will showcase power upgrades from Galactus as their humanity is tested.
  • The five new comics include:

What If…? Galactus Transformed Hulk #1

Written by Mat Groom

Art by Lan Medina

On Sale 1/1

The Incredible Hulk will be manipulated to solve a cosmic problem for Galactus. Will trying to control Bruce Banner’s rage turn out to be a mistake.

What If…? Galactus Transformed Gambit #1

Written by Josh Trujillo

Art by Manuel Garcia

On Sale 1/8

The Devourer of Worlds enlists the help of Earth’s most skilled thief. With his new power, Gambit will be tasked with stealing the impossible.

What If…? Galactus Transformed Moon Knight #1

Written by Alex Segura

Art by Scot Eaton and Cam Smith

On Sale 1/15

Moon Knight will be caught in the middle of a fight between Khonshu, the Moon God, and Galactus. To ease the clash, Moon Knight volunteers himself as a herald of the Devourer of Worlds. He will have to master his new powers to save Earth from extinction.

What If…? Galactus Transformed Rogue #1

Written by Ann Nocenti

Art by Stephen Byrne

On Sale 1/22

After using her mutant powers to absorb Silver Surfer’s Power Cosmic, Rogue will be imbued with unimaginable power and a newfound burden of serving Galactus.

What If…? Galactus Transformed Spider-Gwen #1

Written by Kalinda Vasquez

Art by Daniel Picciotto

On Sale 1/29

Spider-Gwen will find herself serving the World Devourer after coming to the aid of his wonder herald. However, Gwen cannot escape her heroic nature. After finding herself in a world that reminds her of home, she will be forced to choose to take on Galactus to protect these new allies.

  • All five of these exciting new stories can be preorder at comic shops everywhere.

