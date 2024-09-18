Marvel Unveils New “What If…? Galactus” One-Shot Comic Series

In a series of one-shot comics, readers will see several of Marvel’s most powerful heroes manipulated by the order keeping cosmic entity.

What If…?:

Marvel Comics has announced a new series of one shot comics titled What If…? Galactus.

Readers will get to experience new stories of Hulk, Gambit, Moon Knight

With new cosmic suits designed by Silver Surfer artist Ron Lim, these previously familiar characters will showcase power upgrades from Galactus as their humanity is tested.

artist Ron Lim, these previously familiar characters will showcase power upgrades from Galactus as their humanity is tested. The five new comics include:

What If…? Galactus Transformed Hulk #1

Written by Mat Groom

Art by Lan Medina

On Sale 1/1

The Incredible Hulk will be manipulated to solve a cosmic problem for Galactus. Will trying to control Bruce Banner’s rage turn out to be a mistake.

What If…? Galactus Transformed Gambit #1

Written by Josh Trujillo

Art by Manuel Garcia

On Sale 1/8

The Devourer of Worlds enlists the help of Earth’s most skilled thief. With his new power, Gambit will be tasked with stealing the impossible.

What If…? Galactus Transformed Moon Knight #1

Written by Alex Segura

Art by Scot Eaton and Cam Smith

On Sale 1/15

Moon Knight will be caught in the middle of a fight between Khonshu, the Moon God, and Galactus. To ease the clash, Moon Knight volunteers himself as a herald of the Devourer of Worlds. He will have to master his new powers to save Earth from extinction.

What If…? Galactus Transformed Rogue #1

Written by Ann Nocenti

Art by Stephen Byrne

On Sale 1/22

After using her mutant powers to absorb Silver Surfer’s Power Cosmic, Rogue will be imbued with unimaginable power and a newfound burden of serving Galactus.

What If…? Galactus Transformed Spider-Gwen #1

Written by Kalinda Vasquez

Art by Daniel Picciotto

On Sale 1/29

Spider-Gwen will find herself serving the World Devourer after coming to the aid of his wonder herald. However, Gwen cannot escape her heroic nature. After finding herself in a world that reminds her of home, she will be forced to choose to take on Galactus to protect these new allies.

All five of these exciting new stories can be preorder at comic shops everywhere.

Read More Marvel: