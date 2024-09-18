Elektra’s Brutality Will Be Unleashed in Marvel’s Upcoming “Daredevil: Unleash Hell — Red Band” Comic Series

The new five issue comic series will see writer Erica Schultz continue her journey with Marvel’s deadliest assassin following her work on Daredevil: Gang War and Daredevil: Woman Without Fear. Valentina Pinti is set to illustrate the gorey and graphic limited series.

Red Band Assassin:

Marvel has announced that Elektra will return this January to show off her brutal abilities in Daredevil: Unleash Hell – Red Band .

. The comic company’s Red Band label, which has been featured on comics like Blood Hunt, Blade : Red Band, Werewolf by Night , and Wolverine: Revenge , indicates explicit content not suitable for all audiences. Elektra will be unrestricted in her intense need for justice and bloodshed as she protects the streets of Hell’s Kitchen.

and , indicates explicit content not suitable for all audiences. Elektra will be unrestricted in her intense need for justice and bloodshed as she protects the streets of Hell’s Kitchen. In the upcoming comic, the streets of Hell’s Kitchen will experience immense violence as an uptick in murder starts manifesting throughout the entire city. Elektra will be tasked with discovering the gorey truth of these gruesome crimes.

Shultz shared her excitement for the upcoming comic, sharing “It’s been such a pleasure to continue writing Elektra, especially donning the horns. In this new series, we have the opportunity to show that just because she doesn’t kill doesn’t mean she won’t make you wish she had. Elektra has been known for her brutality, and we’ll see that on display here. Also, with a Red Band rating, that means we can get real nasty with stuff. Don’t know what I mean? You will. Valentina Pinti and I are very excited to show you this new direction.”

The cover of Daredevil: Unleash Hell – Red Band #1 was created by Paulo Siquiera.

was created by Paulo Siquiera. Elektra’s next story begins on January 8th, with preorders available at local comic shops everywhere.

Read More Marvel: