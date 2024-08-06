Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts and Teyana Taylor Join Ryan Murphy’s “All’s Fair”

The four actresses will join Kim Kardashian in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming legal drama.

What’s Happening:

Variety Hulu All’s Fair.

The new drama series also stars Glenn Close and Kim Kardashian.

Additionally, Watts, Nash and Paulson will all join Close and Kardashian as executive producers on the series

This news comes weeks after it was reported that Halle Berry would star and EP on the show, only to leave the production a week later due to scheduling conflicts. None of the added names will replace Berry, as new characters have reportedly been written for the actresses.

Not much has been revealed about the upcoming Ryan Murphy created series. Kim Kardashian will play a divorce lawyer at a Los Angeles-based all female law firm headed by Close’s character.

is the first series to be announced after Murphy’s new overall deal with Disney. He serves as writer, director, and executive producer on the series. Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Lyn Greene and Richard Levine will also write and executive produce. Additionally, Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson and Holly Jeter serve as executive producers. 20th Television and Ryan Murphy Television are behind All’s Fair.

