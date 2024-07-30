Hulu Orders New Documentary Focusing on the Catfishing Scheme Against Tegan and Sara

Hulu has ordered a new documentary focusing on a catfishing scheme against popular Canadian indie rock duo Tegan and Sara.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Hulu has ordered Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara, a new documentary directed by true-crime specialist Erin Lee Carr.
  • The film revolves around sisters Tegan and Sara Quinn – the former’s computer was hacked in 2011, setting off a calamitous chain of events.
  • The film, from Story Syndicate and Carr Lot Productions, attempts to identify whoever is responsible for concocting the scheme.
  • The documentary film is directed and produced by Carr and produced by Elyssa Hess and Jenny Eliscu.
  • Executive producers include Tegan Quin and Sara Quin, Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin and Kate Barry for Story Syndicate.
  • This greenlight comes on the heels of Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini becoming Hulu’s most watched docuseries after one week of streaming.
  • Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara will premiere exclusively on Hulu on October 18th, 2024.

