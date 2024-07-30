Hulu Orders New Documentary Focusing on the Catfishing Scheme Against Tegan and Sara

Hulu has ordered a new documentary focusing on a catfishing scheme against popular Canadian indie rock duo Tegan and Sara.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Hulu has ordered Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara, a new documentary directed by true-crime specialist Erin Lee Carr.
- The film revolves around sisters Tegan and Sara Quinn – the former’s computer was hacked in 2011, setting off a calamitous chain of events.
- The film, from Story Syndicate and Carr Lot Productions, attempts to identify whoever is responsible for concocting the scheme.
- The documentary film is directed and produced by Carr and produced by Elyssa Hess and Jenny Eliscu.
- Executive producers include Tegan Quin and Sara Quin, Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin and Kate Barry for Story Syndicate.
- This greenlight comes on the heels of Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini becoming Hulu’s most watched docuseries after one week of streaming.
- Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara will premiere exclusively on Hulu on October 18th, 2024.
More Hulu News:
- Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are inviting D23 Gold and General Members to a special event at the El Capitan Theatre celebrating the season 4 premiere of Only Murders in the Building.
- Hulu has lost the rights to distribute the NASA TV channel on their Live TV plan.
- Fans can celebrate Halloween with a brand-new Family Guy special on Hulu later this year, featuring special guest star Glen Powell.
- During the Futurama panel at SDCC 2024, the list of guest stars for the upcoming season was announced.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now