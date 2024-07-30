Hulu Orders New Documentary Focusing on the Catfishing Scheme Against Tegan and Sara

Hulu has ordered a new documentary focusing on a catfishing scheme against popular Canadian indie rock duo Tegan and Sara.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara , a new documentary directed by true-crime specialist Erin Lee Carr.

, a new documentary directed by true-crime specialist Erin Lee Carr. The film revolves around sisters Tegan and Sara Quinn – the former’s computer was hacked in 2011, setting off a calamitous chain of events.

The film, from Story Syndicate and Carr Lot Productions, attempts to identify whoever is responsible for concocting the scheme.

The documentary film is directed and produced by Carr and produced by Elyssa Hess and Jenny Eliscu.

Executive producers include Tegan Quin and Sara Quin, Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin and Kate Barry for Story Syndicate.

This greenlight comes on the heels of Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini becoming Hulu’s most watched docuseries after one week of streaming.

becoming Hulu’s most watched docuseries after one week of streaming. Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara will premiere exclusively on Hulu on October 18th, 2024.

