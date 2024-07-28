NASA TV No Longer Available for Hulu Live TV Subscribers

Hulu has lost the rights to distribute the NASA TV channel on their Live TV plan.

What’s Happening:

Via an email sent to Hulu with Live TV customers, we learned that Hulu will no longer have the rights to distribute the NASA TV channel

NASA TV is the space company’s official free-to-air broadcast network for live events and original content, including launches, spacewalks, mission events, the latest news briefings, and videos showcasing missions.

NASA TV is still available through your local provider, as well as through other third-party distribution platforms such as Apple TV, Roku, Pluto TV, DirectTV, DISH Network, Google Fiber, and Amazon Fire TV.

As always, Hulu Live TV subscribers will still have access to 95+ live channels featuring your favorite sports, news and entertainment.

