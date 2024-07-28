NASA TV No Longer Available for Hulu Live TV Subscribers

Hulu has lost the rights to distribute the NASA TV channel on their Live TV plan.

What’s Happening:

  • Via an email sent to Hulu with Live TV customers, we learned that Hulu will no longer have the rights to distribute the NASA TV channel.
  • NASA TV is the space company’s official free-to-air broadcast network for live events and original content, including launches, spacewalks, mission events, the latest news briefings, and videos showcasing missions.
  • NASA TV is still available through your local provider, as well as through other third-party distribution platforms such as Apple TV, Roku, Pluto TV, DirectTV, DISH Network, Google Fiber, and Amazon Fire TV.
  • As always, Hulu Live TV subscribers will still have access to 95+ live channels featuring your favorite sports, news and entertainment.

