NASA TV No Longer Available for Hulu Live TV Subscribers

Hulu has lost the rights to distribute the NASA TV channel on their Live TV plan.
What’s Happening:
- Via an email sent to Hulu with Live TV customers, we learned that Hulu will no longer have the rights to distribute the NASA TV channel.
- NASA TV is the space company’s official free-to-air broadcast network for live events and original content, including launches, spacewalks, mission events, the latest news briefings, and videos showcasing missions.
- NASA TV is still available through your local provider, as well as through other third-party distribution platforms such as Apple TV, Roku, Pluto TV, DirectTV, DISH Network, Google Fiber, and Amazon Fire TV.
- As always, Hulu Live TV subscribers will still have access to 95+ live channels featuring your favorite sports, news and entertainment.
More Hulu News:
- Fans can celebrate Halloween with a brand-new Family Guy special on Hulu later this year, featuring special guest star Glen Powell.
- During the Futurama panel at SDCC 2024, the list of guest stars for the upcoming season was announced.
- Life & Beth, the Amy Schumer-led dramedy, has been canceled after two seasons.
- Hulu debuted the trailer for season 5 of Solar Opposites during its panel at San Diego Comic-Con.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now