“Futurama” Shares Guest Stars for Season 12 at SDCC 2024

New voices are heading to Futurama for the show’s 12th season.
What’s Happening:
- At today’s Futurama panel at SDCC 2024, the list of guest stars for the upcoming season were announced.
- Danny Trejo – Bender’s cousin, Doblando
- Renee Victor – Bender’s grandma, Abuelatron
- Tom Kenny – Gamester Alien
- Ana Ortiz – Bender’s love interest, Marquita
- Cara Delevingne – Herself
- Tim Gunn – Himself
- Bill Nye – Himself
- Kyle Maclachlan – Himself
- LeVar Burton – Himself (via hologram)
- Neil deGrasse Tyson – Himself
- Season 12 of Futurama debuts on Hulu on Monday, July 29th.
More Hulu News:
- TV Review: "Futurama" Returns for Another Season On Hulu with More Hilarious Adventures Beyond the Year 3000
- Hulu’s “Life & Beth” Cancelled
- “Solar Opposites” Season 5 Trailer Debuts at San Diego Comic-Con
- Photos: Hulu's Animayhem Activation At San Diego Comic-Con
- Nominees Announced For 45th Annual News & Doc Emmys