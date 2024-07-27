“Futurama” Shares Guest Stars for Season 12 at SDCC 2024

New voices are heading to Futurama for the show’s 12th season.

What’s Happening:

  • At today’s Futurama panel at SDCC 2024, the list of guest stars for the upcoming season were announced.
    • Danny Trejo – Bender’s cousin, Doblando
    • Renee Victor – Bender’s grandma, Abuelatron
    • Tom Kenny – Gamester Alien
    • Ana Ortiz – Bender’s love interest, Marquita
    • Cara Delevingne – Herself
    • Tim Gunn – Himself
    • Bill Nye – Himself
    • Kyle Maclachlan – Himself
    • LeVar Burton – Himself (via hologram)
    • Neil deGrasse Tyson – Himself
  • Season 12 of Futurama debuts on Hulu on Monday, July 29th.

