“Futurama” Shares Guest Stars for Season 12 at SDCC 2024

New voices are heading to Futurama for the show’s 12th season.

What’s Happening:

At today’s Futurama panel at SDCC 2024, the list of guest stars for the upcoming season were announced. Danny Trejo – Bender’s cousin, Doblando Renee Victor – Bender’s grandma, Abuelatron Tom Kenny – Gamester Alien Ana Ortiz – Bender’s love interest, Marquita Cara Delevingne – Herself Tim Gunn – Himself Bill Nye – Himself Kyle Maclachlan – Himself LeVar Burton – Himself (via hologram) Neil deGrasse Tyson – Himself

Season 12 of Futurama debuts on Hulu

