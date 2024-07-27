Hulu Picks Up 20 Additional Episodes of “The Kardashians”

Even more drama from The Kardashians is on its way, with Hulu picking up 20 additional episodes.

What’s Happening:

Deadline The Kardashians , for an additional 20 episodes.

, for an additional 20 episodes. Season 5 of The Kardashians premiered May 23rd and secured 3.9M views globally in its first four days across Hulu, Disney+

premiered May 23rd and secured 3.9M views globally in its first four days across Hulu, In addition to being the most-watched unscripted series premiere this year, it also beat out everything but Shōgun to become the second most-watched entertainment premiere this year.

to become the second most-watched entertainment premiere this year. While it’s technically Season 5, the Kardashian/Jenner family has actually entered their 25th season of reality TV this year, as matriarch Kris Jenner points out in the premiere episode.

The Kardashian/Jenners launched their Hulu reality series in 2022, but they had previously starred in E’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021.

More Hulu News: