Hulu Picks Up 20 Additional Episodes of “The Kardashians”

Even more drama from The Kardashians is on its way, with Hulu picking up 20 additional episodes.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Hulu has picked up their popular reality show, The Kardashians, for an additional 20 episodes.
  • Season 5 of The Kardashians premiered May 23rd and secured 3.9M views globally in its first four days across Hulu, Disney+ and Star+.
  • In addition to being the most-watched unscripted series premiere this year, it also beat out everything but Shōgun to become the second most-watched entertainment premiere this year.
  • While it’s technically Season 5, the Kardashian/Jenner family has actually entered their 25th season of reality TV this year, as matriarch Kris Jenner points out in the premiere episode.
  • The Kardashian/Jenners launched their Hulu reality series in 2022, but they had previously starred in E’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021.

