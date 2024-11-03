“Venom: The Last Dance” Hits Over $315M Worldwide During Second Weekend

The Marvel flick is doing particularily well in China, recieving only a 44% drop from opening weekend.
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Sony and Marvel’s Venom: The Last Dance had an impressive sophomore weekend, raising its worldwide gross to over $300 million.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Venom: The Last Dance earned $68.4 million from 66 international markets for a $317.1 million worldwide box office total.
  • The film is currently 4% ahead of Venom: Let There Be Carnage during its same point in release.
  • From international markets, the film has grossed a total of $227 million. In China, the film has held a particularly strong audience with just a 44% percent drop from opening weekend to the film’s second weekend.
  • In France, The Last Dance bested Let There Be Carnage by 29% with a total of $6.5 million. Japan added $3.8 million to the film’s total, which is about equal to the previous film.
  • Top 10 International markets for the film include:
    • 10. Spain ($5.3m)
    • 9. Australia ($5.6m)
    • 8. Italy ($6.3m)
    • 7. India ($6.5m)
    • 6. France ($6.5)
    • 5. Germany ($9m)
    • 4. Korea ($9.4m)
    • 3. UK ($11.9m)
    • 2. Mexico ($13.4m)
    • 1. China ($70.6m)
  • Additionally, the Imax total for the film sits at $25.5 million worldwide with $17.7 million from international markets.

Read More Marvel:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber