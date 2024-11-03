“Venom: The Last Dance” Hits Over $315M Worldwide During Second Weekend

Sony and Marvel’s Venom: The Last Dance had an impressive sophomore weekend, raising its worldwide gross to over $300 million.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Venom: The Last Dance earned $68.4 million from 66 international markets for a $317.1 million worldwide box office total.
- The film is currently 4% ahead of Venom: Let There Be Carnage during its same point in release.
- From international markets, the film has grossed a total of $227 million. In China, the film has held a particularly strong audience with just a 44% percent drop from opening weekend to the film’s second weekend.
- In France, The Last Dance bested Let There Be Carnage by 29% with a total of $6.5 million. Japan added $3.8 million to the film’s total, which is about equal to the previous film.
- Top 10 International markets for the film include:
- 10. Spain ($5.3m)
- 9. Australia ($5.6m)
- 8. Italy ($6.3m)
- 7. India ($6.5m)
- 6. France ($6.5)
- 5. Germany ($9m)
- 4. Korea ($9.4m)
- 3. UK ($11.9m)
- 2. Mexico ($13.4m)
- 1. China ($70.6m)
- Additionally, the Imax total for the film sits at $25.5 million worldwide with $17.7 million from international markets.
