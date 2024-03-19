“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for March 19th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 163 – March 19, 2024

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with the Disney Eats Snacks Collection – Macarons

Disney Store is taking fans on a tasty journey through their favorite Mickey shaped foods and Disney Parks treats with a delicious assortment of themed apparel, accessories, and home decor. The Disney Eats Snacks Collection might not literally satisfy your sweet tooth, but it’ll have your mouth watering as you dream of your next Disney vacation. This month’s theme? Macarons!

Dooney & Bourke "Alice in Wonderland" Collection

The saying may be “All in The Golden Afternoon” but we’ll gladly carry these Alice in Wonderland Dooney & Bourke bags all day long! A whimsical new collection based on the animated classic has blossomed at Disney Store and features Alice with many of the residents of Wonderland.

Previewing the Event Exclusive Merchandise for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

At this morning’s preview of what’s to come during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, we got our first glimpse at some of the event exclusive merchandise.

Disney x House of Sillage Flash Sale – Up to 60% Off

Disney fans looking to treat themselves or a loved one to some high end gifts will want to swing by House of Sillage to check out the sale on their Disney Collection. For a limited time all two fragrances, and the Minnie Mouse Bow Lipstick are discounted up to 60% off.

Jim Henson Company Archives Inspires New Fashion Collection at RSVLTS

Even folks who’ve lived under a (Fraggle) rock, have crossed paths with the characters from Jim Henson’s various series, puppet, and Muppet creations. Now the RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is here to the origins of those beloved characters with an apparel collection inspired by drawings from the Jim Henson Company Archives.

BoxLunch "Spring Cleaning" Sale! Up to 50% Off Sitewide

Let’s face it, your Disney wardrobe could use a few new items so go ahead and treat yourself to something fun from BoxLunch. Today only the pop culture retailer is hosting a Spring Cleaning sale with sitewide savings up to 50% off.

Disney Baby Swimwear at Disney Store

Before long we’ll be splashing our way through the summer and Disney Store is here to make sure the whole family is prepared, including baby! The Swim Shop is open and today brings the arrival of new summer styles designed for the littlest members of your crew.

Spring and Easter Gifts from Funko and Loungefly

Blossom into the new season with Spring-inspired offerings from Funko and Loungefly! With the Easter holiday taking place this month too, Disney fans will surely be on the lookout for character themed gifts to fill those Easter Baskets.

X-Men Collection at Chalk Line

Marvel and Disney are encouraging fans to revisit the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants with uncanny gifts, use their powers to protect the world in Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97, coming to Disney+ this week! How does one get in on the fun? By going shopping of course!

Black Series Mandalorian Nite Owl Figure Coming Soon to Walmart

While the adventures of Mandalorian warriors have been documented throughout the Clone Wars and even in The Mandalorian, and now Hasbro is taking this time to dive back into the Star Wars franchise with a Nite Owl figure. The new collectible joins the Black Series and depicts a female Mandalorian who’s a member of the elite Nite Owl force.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Easter, Disney Pets, Star Wars Starter Set

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays drop delivers some pet-inspired looks, a celebration of Easter and “Find a Rainbow Day,” plus a Star Wars starter set.

Blossom Anywhere with Disney's Beautiful Hydrangea Collection

Oooh friends, there’s a new color story coming to Disney Store that will have you feeling blue…in a good way, we promise! This Spring the word is Hydrangea and the pretty hue is as fresh as the flowers that inspired it.

"Encanto" Spotlight Collection at Disney Store

Disney Store is celebrating the story of Encanto with a new apparel collection for adults and kids! Whether you identify with Maribel, Luisa, Antonio or (shh!) Bruno, you can embrace the Madrigal family through your wardrobe with the Encanto Spotlight Collection.

Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn Back at Disney Store March 15th

Ravensburger’s Disney Lorcana trading card game (TCG) has been a big hit with fans of all ages, and now Disney Store is announcing a restock of select items from Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn. Starting today, the second expansion will return to Disney Store giving fans another chance to acquire the highly coveted cards.

7 BoxLunch Exclusive T-Shirts for Disney Fans

We’re always on the hunt for cool T-shirts that express our favorite fandoms and BoxLunch has dozens of styles to fit those niche preferences! Whether it’s Abbott Elementary (!), The Nightmare Before Christmas, or Gravity Falls fans can express their love with these BoxLunch exclusives.

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" Madisynn Funko Pop!

Court is in session and if all goes well, Madisynn will be found guilty…of stealing our hearts! First introduced to audiences in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law via a magic trick gone wrong, the slightly tipsy twenty something is now living her best life as a Funko Pop! bobble head available exclusively at Entertainment Earth.

Marvel Legends Fantastic Four Wolverine and Spider-Man 2-Pack

Hasbro’s Marvel Legends is mashing up universes with their ultimate action figure 2-pack featuring Wolverine and Spider-Man…as part of the Fantastic Four!

Nicky Hilton Visits Universal Studios Hollywood to Peruse New “Gabby’s Dollhouse” Merchandise

Nicky Hilton and her daughter Teddy visited Universal Studios Hollywood over the weekend to browse new, exclusive Gabby's Dollhouse merchandise in celebration of new episodes hitting Netflix on March 25th.

