This is Halloween! Cakeworthy Releases New “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Collection

Ahead of this year’s spooky season, the clothing company has released several new clothing items themed to the cult-classic Tim Burton film.

What’s Happening:

  • Cakeworthy has released several new items inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas.
  • The new collection features over 10 different clothing items allowing fans to express their individuality and style.
  • Showcasing many of Halloween Town’s iconic characters, including Jack, Sally, Zero, Oogie Boogie and more, the fashion brand’s extraordinary new The Nightmare Before Christmas collection is a must.
  • Let’s check out the collection!

Jack Skellington Flannel ($54.95)

Sally Flannel ($54.95)

NMBC Zero Glow Flannel ($54.95)

NMBC Mayor Flannel Sad ($54.95)

Oogie Boogie Flannel ($54.95)

NMBC Pumpkin King Glow Flannel ($54.95)

NMBC Everybody Scream Glow Denim Jacket ($89.95)

NMBC AOP T-Shirt ($29.95)

NMBC Glow Cardigan ($79.95)

Trick or Treaters Ruffle Hoodie ($54.95)

NMBC Mayor T-Shirt Dress ($34.95)

