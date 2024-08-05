This is Halloween! Cakeworthy Releases New “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Collection

Ahead of this year’s spooky season, the clothing company has released several new clothing items themed to the cult-classic Tim Burton film.
What’s Happening:
- Cakeworthy has released several new items inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas.
- The new collection features over 10 different clothing items allowing fans to express their individuality and style.
- Showcasing many of Halloween Town’s iconic characters, including Jack, Sally, Zero, Oogie Boogie and more, the fashion brand’s extraordinary new The Nightmare Before Christmas collection is a must.
- Let’s check out the collection!
Jack Skellington Flannel ($54.95)
NMBC Zero Glow Flannel ($54.95)
NMBC Mayor Flannel Sad ($54.95)
NMBC Pumpkin King Glow Flannel ($54.95)
NMBC Everybody Scream Glow Denim Jacket ($89.95)
Trick or Treaters Ruffle Hoodie ($54.95)
NMBC Mayor T-Shirt Dress ($34.95)
Read More: